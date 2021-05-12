ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball Viewership Up 34 Percent From 2020 Full Season Average

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves on May 9 Delivers 1,724,000 Viewers Across ESPN and Statcast Edition on ESPN2

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown Up 144 Percent from 2020

Through six telecasts, ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell viewership is up 34 percent from the 2020 full season average, according to Nielsen. The exclusive, national Major League Baseball game of the week is averaging 1,651,000 viewers, up from 1,235,000 viewers for the full 2020 Sunday Night Baseball season.

Sunday Night Baseball has experienced double-digit increases in all key demos, including among women and youth audiences. The franchise is up 51 percent in P18-34, 47 percent in P18-49, 43 percent in P25-54, 42 percent in W18-49, 37 percent in P12-24 and 31 percent in W18+.

The May 9 edition of Sunday Night Baseball, with the traditional Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves telecast on ESPN and the Statcast edition on ESPN2, averaged 1,724,000 viewers, up 40 percent from the 2020 full season average.

In addition, Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown – the Sunday Night Baseball pregame show – is averaging 589,000 viewers this season, which is up 144 percent from the 2020 Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown full season average of 241,000 viewers.

Sunday Night Baseball continues on May 16 when the first place St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado visit the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatís Jr. at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App. Matt Vasgersian provides commentary for Sunday Night Baseball, with analyst and World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes the game at 6 p.m. on ESPN with host Karl Ravech and analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian.

