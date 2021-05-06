ESPNU to Present First-Ever Joint NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Selection Special on Sunday

ESPNU will exclusively present the first-ever joint NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships Selection Special on Sunday, May 9, at 9 p.m. ET, unveiling the brackets for both 2021 championship events. Host Chris Cotter will be joined by analysts Paul Carcaterra, Quint Kessenich, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch and play-by-play commentator Jay Alter from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Conn., to reveal the 16 men’s teams and 29 women’s teams playing for the chance to become national champions.

Show Highlights

  • Live look-ins from watch parties at a number of schools
  • Interviews with NCAA Division I Lacrosse Committee Chairs
    • Men’s: Towson athletic director Tim Leonard
    • Women’s: Stetson head coach Christy Leach
  • Scheduled guests include Duke men’s player Nakeie Montgomery, North Carolina women’s head coach Jenny Levy, Northwestern women’s player Izzy Scane and Virginia men’s head coach Lars Tiffany, among others
  • Top images of the 2021 season

Championship Drive: All Eyes on the Prize

ESPN will once again provide coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships, beginning Friday, May 14, and culminating with men’s and women’s championship weekend from Rentschler Field in East Hartford (May 29-31) and Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Md. (May 28-30), respectively.

Complete schedule will be available next week.

-30-

