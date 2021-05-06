ESPNU to Present First-Ever Joint NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Selection Special on Sunday

ESPNU will exclusively present the first-ever joint NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships Selection Special on Sunday, May 9, at 9 p.m. ET, unveiling the brackets for both 2021 championship events. Host Chris Cotter will be joined by analysts Paul Carcaterra, Quint Kessenich, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch and play-by-play commentator Jay Alter from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Conn., to reveal the 16 men’s teams and 29 women’s teams playing for the chance to become national champions.

Live look-ins from watch parties at a number of schools

Interviews with NCAA Division I Lacrosse Committee Chairs Men’s: Towson athletic director Tim Leonard Women’s: Stetson head coach Christy Leach

Scheduled guests include Duke men’s player Nakeie Montgomery, North Carolina women’s head coach Jenny Levy, Northwestern women’s player Izzy Scane and Virginia men’s head coach Lars Tiffany, among others

Top images of the 2021 season

Championship Drive: All Eyes on the Prize

ESPN will once again provide coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships, beginning Friday, May 14, and culminating with men’s and women’s championship weekend from Rentschler Field in East Hartford (May 29-31) and Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Md. (May 28-30), respectively.

Complete schedule will be available next week.

