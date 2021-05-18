GEICO Summer Series Brings Elite High School Lacrosse to ESPN Networks

GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals, May 30-31

STX National High School Lacrosse Showcase, June 24-25

The GEICO Summer Series will once again bring elite high school lacrosse to ESPN networks with the GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals (May 30-31) and the STX National High School Lacrosse Showcase (June 24-25).

GIECO High School Lacrosse Nationals

The fourth annual GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals returns to Catholic University’s Carlini Field in Washington, D.C. All four participating teams are ranked in the top-10 nationally, including: No. 5 Georgetown Prep (Md.), No. 6 Taft School (Conn.), No. 9 Culver Military Academy (Ind.) and No. 10 St. John’s College High School (D.C). The semifinals will be Sunday, May 30, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU and ESPN3 with the championship game on Monday, May 31, at 7 p.m. on ESPNU. Games will also be available on the ESPN App via connected devices.

The GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals allows elite high school lacrosse teams from across the country to face one another in a post-season tournament.

The 2021 GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sun, May 30 6 p.m. No. 5 Georgetown Prep vs. No. 10 St. John’s

Mike Corey, Matt Ward ESPNU/ ESPN3 8 p.m. No. 6 Taft vs. No. 9 Culver

Mike Corey, Matt Ward ESPNU Mon, May 31 7 p.m. GEICO High School LAX Nationals-Championship Game

Mike Corey, Matt Ward ESPNU

*Network subject to change

GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals Teams:

No. 5 Georgetown Prep (North Bethesda, Md.) 9-1

Ranked Players: No. 53 Sr. Midfielder Will Angrick (Notre Dame), No. 78 Sr. Midfielder Michael Ridgway (Notre Dame)

No. 6 Taft School (Watertown, Conn.) 7-1

Ranked Players: No. 4 Sr. Attack Chris Kavanagh (Notre Dame), No. 25 Sr. Attack Tucker Mullen (Virginia), No. 34 Sr. Attack Jeffrey Ricciardelli (Notre Dame), No. 36 Sr. Attack Ryan Levy (North Carolina), No. 79 Sr. Faceoff Dash Sachs (Brown), No. 99 Sr. LSM Sean Fox (Cornell)

No. 9 Culver Military Academy (Culver, Ind.) 10-1

Ranked Players: No. 10 Sr. Midfielder Jackson Gray (Duke), No. 45 Sr. Midfielder Ty English (North Carolina)

No. 10 St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.) 5-0

Key Players: Juniors – Attack Mac Haley (Navy), Midfielder Paul Garza (Navy), and Midfielder Vincent Trujillo (Syracuse)

Additional information is available at geicolax.com/nationals/

*Team rankings are according to the Inside Lacrosse Top 25 High School Power Rankings and all player rankings are according to Inside Lacrosse’s recruiting rankings as of May 14.

STX National High School Lacrosse Showcase

For the second consecutive year, Paragon Marketing Group has partnered with the STX National High School Lacrosse Showcase to bring five games from the event to ESPNU:

Girls Championship and Boys Pool Play Game on Thursday, June 24 at 7 p.m. and 8.pm.

Boys Semifinals and Championship Game on Friday, June 25, at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The 2021 STX National High School Lacrosse Showcase Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thu, June 24 7 p.m. Girls Championship Game

Mike Corey, Bob Shriver ESPNU 8 p.m. Boys Pool Play Game

Mike Corey, Bob Shriver ESPNU Fri, June 25 1 p.m. Semifinal 1

Mike Corey, Bob Shriver ESPNU 2 p.m. Semifinal 2

Mike Corey, Bob Shriver ESPNU 7 p.m. Championship Game

Mike Corey, Bob Shriver ESPNU

All games will be played at Blandair Park in Columbia, Md. Full event schedule can be found here

Boys’ pool play teams will include: Calvert Hall, Culver, Deerfield, Gonzaga, Haverford, Loyola, Boys’ Latin, McDonogh and Taft

Girls’ pool play teams will include: Agnes Irwin, McDonogh, Notre Dame Prep and St. Paul’s

-30-

Who’s Next:

For in-depth coverage of the GEICO Summer Series, including highlights and exclusive behind the scenes content, follow @whosnexths on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Paragon Marketing Group

Paragon Marketing Group is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause related sponsorships. Paragon owns and operates the GEICO High School Basketball Showcase and has collaborated with ESPN over the past 18 years to deliver over 800 live high school sports telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation. Paragon collaborates with ESPN on the following live properties:

GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff & Showcase

GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase

GEICO State Champions Bowl Series

GEICO High School Basketball Nationals

GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase

GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals

GEICO Baseball City Series

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

For further information on the GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals and for media requests please contact: [email protected]

ESPN media contact: Kimberly Elchlepp at [email protected] or 860-424-2923; @kimelchlepp