MAYhem Has Arrived: ESPN Networks Present More than 130 College Softball Conference Tournament Games and 16 Conference Championships

NCAA Softball Selection Special Presented by Capital One, Sunday, May 16, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Conference championship week for college softball is on the horizon and ESPN will carry more than 130 conference tournament games and 16 conference championships over the next week across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+. The week’s action begins Tuesday, May 11 and continues through the NCAA Softball Selection Special Presented by Capital One on Sunday, May 16.

Championship Destination

Preliminary rounds will take place throughout the week leading to an exciting Saturday finish featuring a full slate of conference championships, ensuring the winners an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Softball Championship. Televised championships include the ACC Championship at noon ET (ESPN), the American Championship at 2 p.m. (ESPN2), the Big 12 Championship at 4 p.m. (ESPN2) and the SEC Championship at 6 p.m. (ESPN2). Also on Saturday May 15, ESPN+ will carry the Atlantic 10 Championship at noon (if necessary, 2:30 p.m.), the Horizon League Championship at noon (if necessary, 3 p.m.), the MAAC Championship at noon (if necessary, 2:30 p.m.), the ASUN Championship at 1 p.m. (if necessary, 3 p.m.), the Big South Championship at 1 p.m. (if necessary, 4 p.m.), the OVC Championship at 1 p.m. (if necessary, 4:30 p.m.), the Southern Championship at 1 p.m. (if necessary, 3 p.m.), the MVC Championship at 2 p.m., the WAC Championship at 3 p.m. (if necessary, 6 p.m.), the Sun Belt Championship at 3:30 p.m. and the Patriot League, time TBD.

The Southland Championship will be available on ESPN+ on Friday, May 14, at noon, with the if necessary game start time currently TBD.

SEC Now in T-Town

In addition to airing the early rounds of the SEC Tournament, SEC Network will travel its flagship news & information show, SEC Now, to host school Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The show will debut in T-Town on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. prior to game one between No. 13 South Carolina and No. 12 Auburn, at 4 p.m. Coverage on Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13 will begin at 11:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day, concluding with a nightly edition after the last game. Host Alyssa Lang will be joined by analysts Kayla Braud and Madison Shipman for the on-site studio show.

Calling the action for the tournament will be the two commentating of Eric Frede with Amanda Scarborough and Beth Mowins with Michele Smith, with contributions from sideline reporter Jalyn Johnson.

ACC Network Covers the Action in Derby City

Coverage of the ACC Softball Championship, hosted by Louisville, begins on ACC Network with the first round on Wednesday, May 12 and quarterfinals following on Thursday, May 13. The semifinals are set for 1 and 3 p.m. on the network on Friday, May 14. Kelsey Riggs, Jordan Cornette and Brittany McKinney will provide live studio coverage surrounding the softball championship between each first-round, quarterfinal and semifinal game. Katie George will report from the tournament Wednesday, May 12 through Friday, May 14.

On the call in Louisville will be Mike Couzens with Carol Bruggeman and Pam Ward with Jenny Dalton-Hill.

Big 12 Primed For Debut

For the first time, ESPN networks will carry the entire Big 12 Conference Tournament with games one and two on Friday, May 14, at noon on ESPNU and ESPN+, respectively. Games two through eight will be available exclusively on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with the championship airing live on ESPN2.

On the call in Oklahoma City are Kevin Brown with Erin Miller and Alex Loeb with Megan Willis.

The Road to the WCWS Starts Here

The voice of softball, Beth Mowins, will host the NCAA Softball Championship Selection Show Presented by Capital One live from Tuscaloosa, joined by lead softball analysts Michele Smith and Amanda Scarborough, along with Hall of Fame Stadium reporter Holly Rowe who will join the show remotely. The 64-team NCAA Division I Softball Championship bracket will be revealed live on Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

Following the selection show, 7Innings: Road to the Women’s College World Series will air on ESPNU taking the popular podcast to the screen to preview the postseason.

ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the entire postseason with further coverage details available in the coming weeks.

Date Time (ET) Game Network Tue, May 11 11 a.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ Noon Southland Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ 2 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Southland Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 4 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Game 1

Eric Frede, Amanda Scarborough SEC Network 5 p.m. Southland Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Southland Softball Championship Game 4 Wed, May 12 11 a.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ Noon No. 9 Mississippi State vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

Eric Frede, Amanda Scarborough SEC Network Noon Southland Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ Conference USA Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship First Round

Mike Couzens, Carol Bruggeman ACC Network 1:30 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Southland Softball Championship Game 6 ESPN+ Conference USA Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Game 3

Eric Frede, Amanda Scarborough SEC Network 3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship First Round

Mike Couzens, Carol Bruggeman ACC Network 4 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southland Softball Championship Game 7 ESPN+ Conference USA Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ 5:10 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Game 4

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith SEC Network 6:30 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 6 ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Southland Softball Championship Game 8 ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Conference USA Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ 7:45 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Game 5

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith SEC Network Thu, May 13 11 a.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal

Mike Couzens, Carol Bruggeman ACC Network Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 7 ESPN+ Noon SEC Softball Tournament Game 6

Eric Frede, Amanda Scarborough SEC Network Southland Softball Championship Game 9 ESPN+ Atlantic 10 Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ Horizon League Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ MAAC Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ MVC Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ Patriot League Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Southern Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ ASUN Softball Championship ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal

Mike Couzens, Carol Bruggeman ACC Network Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 8 ESPN+ 2 p.m. Conference USA Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ OVC Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ MVC Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ Southland Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Patriot League Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Game 7

Eric Frede, Amanda Scarborough SEC Network 3 p.m. Horizon League Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ ASUN Softball Championship Game 1 ESPN+ Southern Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ MAAC Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 9 ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Conference USA Softball Championship Game 6 ESPN+ 5 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal

Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton-Hill ACC Network 5 p.m. Southland Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Atlantic 10 Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ SEC Softball Tournament Game 8

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith SEC Network 5:30 p.m. Southern Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ ASUN Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 6 p.m. Horizon League Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ OVC Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 10 ESPN+ 7 p.m. WAC Softball Championship Game 7:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal

Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton-Hill ACC Network 7:45 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Game 9

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith SEC Network 10 p.m. WAC Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ Fri, May 14 11 a.m. Big South Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ MAAC Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ OVC Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 11 ESPN+ Noon Southland Softball Championship ESPN+ TBD Southland Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ Atlantic 10 Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Big 12 Softball Championship Game 1

Kevin Brown, Erin Miller ESPNU Big 12 Softball Championship Game 2 ESPN+ Conference USA Softball Championship Game 7 ESPN+ Horizon League Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ MVC Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Southern Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Semifinal

Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton-Hill ACC Network 1:30 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 12 ESPN+ 2 p.m. Big South Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ MAAC Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Conference USA Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. MVC Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Big 12 Softball Championship Game 3

Kevin Brown, Erin Miller ESPN+ Big 12 Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ Horizon League Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Southern Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ ASUN Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ OVC Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Semifinal

Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton-Hill ACC Network 4 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Semifinal

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith ESPN2 Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 13 ESPN+ WAC Softball Championship Game 3 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Conference USA Softball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ MAAC Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ Big South Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. ASUN Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ 6 p.m. Big 12 Softball Championship Game 5

Alex Loeb, Megan Willis ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Semifinal

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith ESPN2 6:30 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 14 ESPN+ 7 p.m. OVC Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ WAC Softball Championship Game 4 ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Big 12 Softball Championship Game 6

Alex Loeb, Megan Willis ESPN+ 10 p.m. WAC Softball Championship Game 5 ESPN+ TBD Patriot League Softball Championship ESPN+ TBD Patriot League Softball Championship ESPN+ TBD Patriot League Softball Championship ESPN+ Sat, May 15 11:30 a.m. Big 12 Softball Championship Game 7

Kevin Brown, Erin Miller ESPN+ Big 12 Softball Championship Game 8 ESPN+ Noon ACC Softball Championship

Pam Ward, Jenny Dalton Hill ESPN Atlantic 10 Softball Championship ESPN+ Horizon League Softball Tournament Championship ESPN+ MAAC Softball Championship ESPN+ Sun Belt Softball Championship Game 15 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Southern Softball Championship ESPN+ ASUN Softball Championship ESPN+ Big South Softball Championship ESPN+ OVC Softball Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. American Conference Championship

Mark Neely, Carol Bruggeman ESPN2 MVC Softball Championship ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ MAAC Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ 3 p.m. Horizon League Softball Tournament Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ Southern Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ ASUN Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ WAC Softball Championship ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Sun Belt Softball Championship ESPN+ 4 p.m. Big 12 Softball Championship

Kevin Brown, Erin Miller ESPN2 Big South Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. OVC Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ 6 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament Championship

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith ESPN2 WAC Softball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+ TBD Patriot League Softball Championship ESPN+ TBD Patriot League Softball Championship ESPN+

-30-