NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend on ESPN2
Game Coverage
Men’s Championship (Rentschler Field – East Hartford, Conn.)
Saturday, May 29
Semifinal #1: No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 1 North Carolina (noon ET, ESPN2)
Semifinal #2: No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 2 Duke (2 p.m.*, ESPN2)
Monday, May 31
National Championship Game (1 p.m., ESPN2)
Matchup Highlights
- Top four seeds in the men’s bracket will compete for the national championship; three teams from the ACC and one team from the Big Ten
- Duke, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia have a combined 78 national semifinals appearances (including this year)
- Still undefeated – Maryland enters championship weekend with a 14-0 record this season; would be the first champion to go unbeaten since Virginia in 2006
- Tewaaraton Award finalists playing this weekend include Jared Berhardt (Maryland), Chris Gray (North Carolina) and Michael Sowers (Duke)
Production
- Cameras will be stationed throughout Rentschler Field to capture the action, including SkyCam, three marshall cameras and goal cameras
- NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship SkyCast on ESPN3 and the ESPN App will incorporate the SkyCam feed throughout with normal replays angles from the broadcast
- Game officials will wear microphones during the men’s semifinals and championship, providing on-field dialogue during penalty calls
- First semifinal and title game will air in Spanish on ESPN3
Commentators
- Play-by-play commentator Anish Shroff, along with analysts Quint Kessenich (one of the nation’s top goalies during his time at Johns Hopkins and national champion), and Paul Carcaterra (All-American and national champion at Syracuse) will be on the call
- Chris Cotter will host studio coverage on-site alongside Matt Ward (2006 Tewaarton Award winner; national champion with Virginia), former Johns Hopkins head coach David Pietramala and ESPN radio host and lacrosse fanalyst Mike Golic Jr.; Carcaterra will join during halftimes
ACC Network
With three ACC teams participating in this weekend’s championship, ACC Network will have extensive coverage following the semifinals and championship game on All ACC – the network’s flagship news and information show – on Friday (11 p.m.), Saturday (8 p.m.), Sunday (10 p.m.) and Monday (6:30 p.m.). Additionally, All ACC will have exclusive coverage of “Anish’s Big Haircut” featuring Paul Carcaterra on Sunday.
NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event/Commentators
|Network
|Sat, May 29
|Noon
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship
(East Hartford, Conn.)
Semifinal #1
No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 1 North Carolina
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|2 p.m. (*or 35 minutes following conclusion of game 1)
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship
(East Hartford, Conn.)
Semifinal #2
No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 2 Duke
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|Mon, May 31
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship
(East Hartford, Conn.)
Title Game
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
Games aired on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.
