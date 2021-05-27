NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend on ESPN2

Game Coverage

Men’s Championship (Rentschler Field – East Hartford, Conn.)

Saturday, May 29

Semifinal #1: No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 1 North Carolina (noon ET, ESPN2)

Semifinal #2: No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 2 Duke (2 p.m.*, ESPN2)

Monday, May 31

National Championship Game (1 p.m., ESPN2)

Matchup Highlights

Top four seeds in the men’s bracket will compete for the national championship ; three teams from the ACC and one team from the Big Ten Duke, Maryland, North Carolina an d Virginia have a combined 78 national semifinals appearances (including this year)

Still undefeated – Maryland enters championship weekend with a 14-0 record this season ; would be the first champion to go unbeaten since Virginia in 2006

Tewaaraton Award finalis ts playing this weekend include Jared Berhardt (Maryland), Chris Gray (North Carolina) and Michael Sowers (Duke)

Production

Cameras will be stationed throughout Rentschler Field to capture the action, including SkyCam , three marshall cameras and goal cameras

NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship SkyCast on ESPN3 and the ESPN App will incorporate the SkyCam feed throughout with normal replays angles from the broadcast

Game officials will wear microphones during the men’s s emifinals and championship, providing on-field dialogue during penalty calls

First semifinal and title game will air in Spanish on ESPN3

Commentators

Play-by-play commentator Anish Shroff , along with analysts Quint Kessenich (one of the nation’s top goalies during his time at Johns Hopkins and national champion), and Paul Carcaterra (All-American and national champion at Syracuse) will be on the call

Chris Cotter will host studio coverage on-site alongside Matt Ward (2006 Tewaarton Award winner; national champion with Virginia) , former Johns Hopkins head coach David Pietramala and ESPN radio host and lacrosse f analyst Mike Golic Jr. ; Carcaterra will join during halftimes

ACC Network

With three ACC teams participating in this weekend’s championship, ACC Network will have extensive coverage following the semifinals and championship game on All ACC – the network’s flagship news and information show – on Friday (11 p.m.), Saturday (8 p.m.), Sunday (10 p.m.) and Monday (6:30 p.m.). Additionally, All ACC will have exclusive coverage of “Anish’s Big Haircut” featuring Paul Carcaterra on Sunday.

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event/Commentators Network Sat, May 29 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship

( East Hartford, Conn. )

Semifinal #1

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 1 North Carolina

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2 2 p.m. ( * or 35 minutes following conclusion of game 1) NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship

( East Hartford, Conn. )

Semifinal #2

No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 2 Duke

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2 Mon, May 31 1 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship

( East Hartford, Conn. )

Title Game

Anish Shroff, Quint Kesseni ch, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2

Games aired on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

-30-