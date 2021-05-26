NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend on ESPNU

Game Coverage

Women’s Championship (Johnny Unitas Stadium, Towson, Md.)

Friday, May 28

Semifinal #1: No. 4 Boston College vs. No. 1 North Carolina (noon ET, ESPNU)

Semifinal #2: No. 3 Syracuse vs. No. 2 Northwestern (2:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Sunday, May 30

National Championship Game (noon, ESPNU)

Matchup Highlights

The field features the top four seeds in this year’s bracket; three teams from the ACC and one team from the Big Ten Conference

Two teams chasing undefeated seasons: North Carolina (20-0) and Northwestern (15-0) enter the weekend unbeaten; would be the first unbeaten champion since Maryland in 2017

Charlotte North (Boston College) and Izzy Scane (Northwestern) each enter championship weekend with 94 goals this season, with the single-season Division I scoring record on the line (currently 100 goals)

Four of the five Tewaaraton Award finalists will be playing this weekend: Taylor Moreno (North Carolina), Charlotte North (Boston College), Jamie Ortega (North Carolina) and Izzy Scane (Northwestern)

Technology

Cameras will be positioned throughout Johnny Unitas Stadium, including SkyCam and marshall cameras

NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship SkyCast on ESPN3 and the ESPN App will incorporate the SkyCam feed throughout with normal replays angles from the broadcast

Game officials will wear microphones during the all three games, providing on-field dialogue during penalty calls

Title game will be available in Spanish on ESPN3

Commentators

Play-by-play commentator Jay Alter and analysts Sheehan Stanwick-Burch , four-time All American at Georgetown, 2001 National Attacker of the Year and Class of 2021 inductee in the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, and Dana Boyle , former Virginia Cavalier and member of 2013 All-ACC team, will call all the action

and analysts , four-time All American at Georgetown, 2001 National Attacker of the Year and Class of 2021 inductee in the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, and , former Virginia Cavalier and member of 2013 All-ACC team, will call all the action Sound On with Tari and Amari , ESPN’s signature women’s lacrosse halftime show, will air during championship weekend – previewing the matchups and discussing the finalists for the Tewaaraton Award

, ESPN’s signature women’s lacrosse halftime show, will air during championship weekend – previewing the matchups and discussing the finalists for the Tewaaraton Award Chris Cotter and Inside Lacrosse women’s director Halley Griggs will provide studio coverage between semifinal matchups

ACC Network

With three ACC teams participating in this weekend’s championship, ACC Network will have extensive coverage following the semifinals and championship game on All ACC – the network’s flagship news and information show – on Friday (11 p.m.), Saturday (8 p.m.), Sunday (10 p.m.) and Monday (6:30 p.m.).

NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event/Commentators Network Fri, May 28 Noon NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship (Towson, Md.)

Semifinal #1

No. 4 Boston College vs. No. 1 North Carolina

Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle ESPNU 2:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship (Towson, Md.)

Semifinal #2

No. 3 Syracuse vs. No. 2 Northwestern

Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle ESPNU Sun, May 30 Noon NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship (Towson, Md.)

Title Game

Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle ESPNU

