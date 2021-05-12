On Deck: San Diego Padres Host First Place St. Louis Cardinals on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell May 16 at 7 p.m. ET

The San Diego Padres and Manny Machado host the first place St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt in a National League showdown on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell this Sunday, May 16, at 7 p.m. ET. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and ESPN analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary on ESPN. Dan Shulman and Chris Singleton will describe the action on ESPN Radio, where coverage begins at 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. on ESPN with host Karl Ravech and analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian, with Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan contributing. BBTN Live, ESPN’s digital MLB pregame show, will stream live on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Phil Murphy, Joon Lee and Clinton Yates.

Through six telecasts, Sunday Night Baseball viewership is up 34 percent from the 2020 full season average and has experienced double-digit increases in all key demos, including among women and youth audiences, according to Nielsen. For more information on Sunday Night Baseball viewership, visit ESPN Press Room.

Monday, May 17, the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor visit the Atlanta Braves and Freddie Freeman in a full national telecast on Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA. Ravech, Perez and Kurkjian will provide commentary on ESPN beginning at 7 p.m.

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge visit the Texas Rangers and Adolis García Tuesday at 8 p.m. Shulman will be on the call with Olympic Gold Medalist and ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza. The game will be blacked out in the New York market.

This week on ESPN.com, ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel released his first 2021 MLB Mock Draft. Additionally, Passan provided an update to Drew Robinson’s story as Robinson makes his return to professional baseball following a suicide attempt. The E60 documentary, Alive: The Drew Robinson Story, premieres Thursday on ESPN at 8 p.m. and is available for streaming on ESPN+.

Upcoming ESPN Major League Baseball Game Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Sun, May 16 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell:

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres ESPN: Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Dan Shulman, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Mon, May 17 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves

Telecast Presented by USAA Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Tue, May 18 8 p.m. New York Yankees* vs. Texas Rangers

Telecast Presented by Hankook Tire Dan Shulman, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*:

Date Time (ET) Game Wed, May 12 7 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Atlanta Braves Thu, May 13 8:30 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies Fri, May 14 10 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Sat, May 15 1 p.m. New York Mets vs. Tampa Bay Rays Sun, May 16 2 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Mon, May 17 10 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners Tue, May 18 9:30 p.m. Cleveland Indians vs. Los Angeles Angels

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

