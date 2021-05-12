On Deck: San Diego Padres Host First Place St. Louis Cardinals on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell May 16 at 7 p.m. ET

The San Diego Padres and Manny Machado host the first place St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt in a National League showdown on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell this Sunday, May 16, at 7 p.m. ET. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and ESPN analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary on ESPN. Dan Shulman and Chris Singleton will describe the action on ESPN Radio, where coverage begins at 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. on ESPN with host Karl Ravech and analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian, with Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan contributing. BBTN Live, ESPN’s digital MLB pregame show, will stream live on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Phil Murphy, Joon Lee and Clinton Yates.

Through six telecasts, Sunday Night Baseball viewership is up 34 percent from the 2020 full season average and has experienced double-digit increases in all key demos, including among women and youth audiences, according to Nielsen. For more information on Sunday Night Baseball viewership, visit ESPN Press Room. 

Monday, May 17, the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor visit the Atlanta Braves and Freddie Freeman in a full national telecast on Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA. Ravech, Perez and Kurkjian will provide commentary on ESPN beginning at 7 p.m.

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge visit the Texas Rangers and Adolis García Tuesday at 8 p.m. Shulman will be on the call with Olympic Gold Medalist and ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza. The game will be blacked out in the New York market.

This week on ESPN.com, ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel released his first 2021 MLB Mock Draft. Additionally, Passan provided an update to Drew Robinson’s story as Robinson makes his return to professional baseball following a suicide attempt. The E60 documentary, Alive: The Drew Robinson Story, premieres Thursday on ESPN at 8 p.m. and is available for streaming on ESPN+.

Upcoming ESPN Major League Baseball Game Schedule:

Date Time (ET)  Game Commentators Platforms
Sun, May 16 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell:
St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres		 ESPN: Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney

ESPN Radio: Dan Shulman, Chris Singleton

 ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App
Mon, May 17 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves
Telecast Presented by USAA		 Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App
Tue, May 18 8 p.m. New York Yankees* vs. Texas Rangers
Telecast Presented by Hankook Tire		 Dan Shulman, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*:

Date Time (ET)  Game
Wed, May 12 7 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Atlanta Braves
Thu, May 13 8:30 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies
Fri, May 14 10 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Sat, May 15 1 p.m. New York Mets vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Sun, May 16 2 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros
Mon, May 17 10 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners
Tue, May 18 9:30 p.m. Cleveland Indians vs. Los Angeles Angels

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

