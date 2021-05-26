The Road to the WCWS: ESPN Networks to Televise Every Game of the NCAA Division I Softball Super Regionals
- ABC Plays Host to a Super Regional Matchup for First Time Ever
- Up to 24 Games Played from May 27-May 30
For the 14th consecutive postseason, ESPN will televise every game of the NCAA Division I Softball Super Regionals on the Road to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS). As many as 24 games will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and for the first time ever, ABC. Super Regional play gets underway on Thursday, May 27 and concludes on Sunday, May 30.
Kris Budden and former UCLA catcher Jen Schroeder will helm 7Innings Live providing studio coverage throughout the weekend across all networks with updates from all eight sites.
WCWS Championship Team Reunites
The full WCWS Championship team of Beth Mowins, Jessica Mendoza, Michele Smith and Holly Rowe will reunite for the Norman Regional where No. 1 Oklahoma will host No. 16 Washington. Game 1 will air on Friday, May 28, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and Game 2 on Saturday, May 29, at 3 p.m. on ABC, with the if-necessary Game 3 live on Sunday, May 30, at 4 p.m. on ESPN.
Shaggin’ Stats
- The SEC has seven teams in the Super Regionals, marking the fourth time the conference has had seven or more teams make the round.
- This year’s Super Regional round features three intra-conference matchups: Alabama vs. Kentucky, Florida vs. Georgia and Oklahoma State vs. Texas.
- Alabama is the only team to advance to every Super Regional since the format began in 2005.
7Innings Podcast
The 7Innings Podcast will continue providing insight and interviews on the Road to the WCWS with new episodes dropping weekly. Join Mowins, Mendoza, Rowe, Schroeder, Smith, Kayla Braud, Jenny Dalton-Hill and Amanda Scarborough for the very latest in the world of college softball. Episodes are posted to ESPN Audio and iTunes on Wednesday.
NCAA Division I Softball Super Regional Schedule
Norman Super Regional
PxP: Beth Mowins
Analysts:
Jessica Mendoza – four time All-American at Stanford and two-time Olympic Medalist, gold in Athens (2004) and silver in Beijing (2008)
Michele Smith – two time All-American at Oklahoma State and two-time Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000)
Reporter: Holly Rowe
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 28
|3 p.m.
|No. 16 Washington vs. No. 1 Oklahoma
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 29
|3 p.m.
|No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Washington
|ABC
|Sun, May 30
|4 p.m.
|Game 3 (If Necessary)
|ESPN
Los Angeles Super Regional
PxP: Mark Neely
Analyst: Kenzie Fowler – two-time All-American and National Player of the Year finalist (2010) at Arizona
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Thu, May 27
|9:30 p.m.
|Virginia Tech vs. No. 2 UCLA
|ESPN
|Fri, May 28
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 29
|9:30 p.m.
|Game 3 (If Necessary)
|ESPN2
Tuscaloosa Super Regional
PxP: Eric Frede
Analyst: Madison Shipman – three time All-American and SEC Player of the Year (2014) at Tennessee
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 28
|1 p.m.
|No. 14 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Alabama
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 29
|2 p.m.
|No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky
|ESPN
|Sun, May 30
|4 p.m.
|Game 3 (If Necessary)
|ESPNU
Gainesville Super Regional
PxP: Courtney Lyle
Analyst: Kayla Braud – three-time All-American, SEC Freshman of the Year and national champion (2012) at Alabama
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 28
|5 p.m.
|Georgia vs. No. 4 Florida
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 29
|Noon
|No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia
|ESPN
|Sun, May 30
|Noon
|Game 3 (If Necessary)
|ESPN
Stillwater Super Regional
PxP: Tiffany Greene
Analyst: Erin Miller – All-American, Co-Big 12 Player of the Year (2016) and two-time national champion (2013, 2016) at Oklahoma
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 28
|5 p.m.
|No. 12 Texas vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 29
|4 p.m.
|No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Texas
|ESPN
|Sun, May 30
|4 p.m. or 6 p.m.
|Game 3 (If Necessary)
|ESPNU
Fayetteville Super Regional
PxP: Pam Ward
Analyst: Jenny Dalton-Hill – three-time All-American, National Player of the Year (1996) and three-time national champion (1993, 1994, 1996) at Arizona
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 28
|7 p.m.
|No. 11 Arizona vs. No. 6 Arkansas
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 29
|5 p.m.
|No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona
|ESPN2
|Sun, May 30
|9 p.m.
|Game 3 (If Necessary)
|ESPN2
Baton Rouge Super Regional
PxP: Kevin Brown
Analyst: Amanda Scarborough – two-time All-American, Big 12 Freshman of the Year (2005) and Big 12 Player of the Year (2005) at Texas A&M
Reporter: Jalyn Johnson
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Thu, May 27
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Florida State vs. No. 7 LSU
|ESPN
|Fri, May 28
|7 p.m.
|No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 29
|7 p.m.
|Game 3 (If Necessary)
|ESPN2
Columbia Super Regional
PxP: Mike Couzens
Analysts: Carol Bruggeman – 700+ wins as Division I coach at Louisville, Michigan and Purdue, All-Big Ten and All-Mideast Region as a player at Iowa
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, May 28
|9 p.m.
|James Madison vs. No. 8 Missouri
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 29
|7 p.m.
|No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison
|ESPNU
|Sun, May 30
|Noon or 2 p.m.
|Game 3 (If Necessary)
|TBD
