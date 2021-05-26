The Road to the WCWS: ESPN Networks to Televise Every Game of the NCAA Division I Softball Super Regionals

ABC Plays Host to a Super Regional Matchup for First Time Ever

Up to 24 Games Played from May 27-May 30

For the 14th consecutive postseason, ESPN will televise every game of the NCAA Division I Softball Super Regionals on the Road to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS). As many as 24 games will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and for the first time ever, ABC. Super Regional play gets underway on Thursday, May 27 and concludes on Sunday, May 30.

Kris Budden and former UCLA catcher Jen Schroeder will helm 7Innings Live providing studio coverage throughout the weekend across all networks with updates from all eight sites.

WCWS Championship Team Reunites

The full WCWS Championship team of Beth Mowins, Jessica Mendoza, Michele Smith and Holly Rowe will reunite for the Norman Regional where No. 1 Oklahoma will host No. 16 Washington. Game 1 will air on Friday, May 28, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and Game 2 on Saturday, May 29, at 3 p.m. on ABC, with the if-necessary Game 3 live on Sunday, May 30, at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Shaggin’ Stats

The SEC has seven teams in the Super Regionals, marking the fourth time the conference has had seven or more teams make the round.

This year’s Super Regional round features three intra-conference matchups: Alabama vs. Kentucky, Florida vs. Georgia and Oklahoma State vs. Texas.

Alabama is the only team to advance to every Super Regional since the format began in 2005.

7Innings Podcast

The 7Innings Podcast will continue providing insight and interviews on the Road to the WCWS with new episodes dropping weekly. Join Mowins, Mendoza, Rowe, Schroeder, Smith, Kayla Braud, Jenny Dalton-Hill and Amanda Scarborough for the very latest in the world of college softball. Episodes are posted to ESPN Audio and iTunes on Wednesday.

NCAA Division I Softball Super Regional Schedule

Norman Super Regional

PxP: Beth Mowins

Analysts:

Jessica Mendoza – four time All-American at Stanford and two-time Olympic Medalist, gold in Athens (2004) and silver in Beijing (2008)

Michele Smith – two time All-American at Oklahoma State and two-time Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000)

Reporter: Holly Rowe

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 28 3 p.m. No. 16 Washington vs. No. 1 Oklahoma ESPN2 Sat, May 29 3 p.m. No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Washington ABC Sun, May 30 4 p.m. Game 3 (If Necessary) ESPN

Los Angeles Super Regional

PxP: Mark Neely

Analyst: Kenzie Fowler – two-time All-American and National Player of the Year finalist (2010) at Arizona

Date Time (ET) Game Network Thu, May 27 9:30 p.m. Virginia Tech vs. No. 2 UCLA ESPN Fri, May 28 9:30 p.m. No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2 Sat, May 29 9:30 p.m. Game 3 (If Necessary) ESPN2

Tuscaloosa Super Regional

PxP: Eric Frede

Analyst: Madison Shipman – three time All-American and SEC Player of the Year (2014) at Tennessee

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 28 1 p.m. No. 14 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Alabama ESPN2 Sat, May 29 2 p.m. No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky ESPN Sun, May 30 4 p.m. Game 3 (If Necessary) ESPNU

Gainesville Super Regional

PxP: Courtney Lyle

Analyst: Kayla Braud – three-time All-American, SEC Freshman of the Year and national champion (2012) at Alabama

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 28 5 p.m. Georgia vs. No. 4 Florida ESPNU Sat, May 29 Noon No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia ESPN Sun, May 30 Noon Game 3 (If Necessary) ESPN

Stillwater Super Regional

PxP: Tiffany Greene

Analyst: Erin Miller – All-American, Co-Big 12 Player of the Year (2016) and two-time national champion (2013, 2016) at Oklahoma

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 28 5 p.m. No. 12 Texas vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State ESPN2 Sat, May 29 4 p.m. No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Texas ESPN Sun, May 30 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. Game 3 (If Necessary) ESPNU

Fayetteville Super Regional

PxP: Pam Ward

Analyst: Jenny Dalton-Hill – three-time All-American, National Player of the Year (1996) and three-time national champion (1993, 1994, 1996) at Arizona

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 28 7 p.m. No. 11 Arizona vs. No. 6 Arkansas ESPNU Sat, May 29 5 p.m. No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona ESPN2 Sun, May 30 9 p.m. Game 3 (If Necessary) ESPN2

Baton Rouge Super Regional

PxP: Kevin Brown

Analyst: Amanda Scarborough – two-time All-American, Big 12 Freshman of the Year (2005) and Big 12 Player of the Year (2005) at Texas A&M

Reporter: Jalyn Johnson

Date Time (ET) Game Network Thu, May 27 7 p.m. No. 10 Florida State vs. No. 7 LSU ESPN Fri, May 28 7 p.m. No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State ESPN2 Sat, May 29 7 p.m. Game 3 (If Necessary) ESPN2

Columbia Super Regional

PxP: Mike Couzens

Analysts: Carol Bruggeman – 700+ wins as Division I coach at Louisville, Michigan and Purdue, All-Big Ten and All-Mideast Region as a player at Iowa

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, May 28 9 p.m. James Madison vs. No. 8 Missouri ESPNU Sat, May 29 7 p.m. No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison ESPNU Sun, May 30 Noon or 2 p.m. Game 3 (If Necessary) TBD

