The Undefeated and Getty Images Join Forces to Spotlight the Black Experience through Visual Storytelling

The Undefeated, ESPN’s multimedia initiative exploring the intersection of sports, race and culture, and Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, today announced a creative agreement that will see the two companies collaborate on visual stories that spotlight the Black experience.

The Undefeated will uncover new under-told stories powered by Getty Images’ vast photographic and video archives – launching projects which will depict the strength, innovation and excellence of Black culture. The Undefeated and Getty Images will also develop a series of profiles entitled “Voices Behind the Camera,” in which award-winning Black content creators at Getty Images will discuss their work documenting news events. The partnership will also include mentoring sessions to inspire and develop future photojournalists of color by offering hands-on training and opportunities for photojournalism students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“We are thrilled to reach this collaborative agreement, and look forward to working with the award-winning team of photojournalists and editors at Getty Images to tell the dynamic stories of Black lives and experiences in America,” said Raina Kelley, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief, The Undefeated.

“Getty Images is proud to partner with The Undefeated and take another step forward in our commitment to moving the world with visual content,” said Cassandra Illidge, Global Head of Content Partnerships at Getty Images. “The Undefeated holds a deep-rooted understanding of the cultural issues important to the Black community and we look forward to sharing compelling visual stories with their audience and bringing our expansive Archive to life on their website.”

Through the agreement, The Undefeated will have access to millions of Getty Images’ industry-leading News, Sport, Entertainment and Archive images and video clips that document the pressing issues of today and world history.

Since its launch on May 17, 2016, The Undefeated has featured long- and short-form stories; combining in-the-moment reporting, television specials, multimedia stories, digital series and more from award-winning journalists, with work by creatives, such as poetry, music, the spoken word, music video, and other art forms. The Undefeated has received numerous industry citations for its content, led by several NABJ Salute to Excellence Awards for exemplary coverage of African American people and issues. The Undefeated-Getty Images photo series further strengthens the platform as the home of photojournalism content about Black lives in America.

About The Undefeated

The Undefeated is ESPN’s multiplatform content initiative exploring the intersection of sports, race, and culture. TheUndefeated.com digital hub launched in May 2016 and combines innovative long-form and short-form storytelling, investigation, original reporting, and provocative commentary to enlighten and entertain African Americans and sports fans seeking a deeper understanding of black athletes, culture, and related issues.

Through its award-winning journalists and creatives, The Undefeated’s varied storytelling spans in-the-moment reporting, long-form, poetry, music, music videos, town halls, television specials, digital series, audio, and more.

In addition to its cutting-edge content, The Undefeated seeks to be a thought-leader on race, sports, and culture– convening insightful forums to discuss and debate topical issues affecting sports and race in America.

About Getty Images

Getty Images is one of the most trusted and esteemed sources of visual content in the world, with over 425 million assets including photos, videos, and music, available through its industry-leading sites www.gettyimages.com and www.istock.com. The Getty Images website serves creative, business and media customers in nearly every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 350,000 contributors and hundreds of image partners to provide comprehensive coverage of more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events each year, impactful creative imagery to communicate any commercial concept and the world’s deepest digital archive of historic photography.

Visit Getty Images at www.gettyimages.com to learn more about how the company is advancing the unique role of still and moving imagery in communication and business, enabling creative ideas to come to life. For company news and announcements, visit our Press Room, and for the stories and inspiration behind our content, visit gettyimages.creativeinsights.com. Find Getty Images on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or download the Getty Images app where you can explore, save and share the world’s best imagery.

