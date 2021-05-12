UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler Live Saturday on ESPN+ PPV

Main Card starts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET

Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET

UFC Live on ABC kicks off Saturday coverage at 12 p.m. ET

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler will stream exclusively on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday, May 15, at 10 p.m. ET from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The UFC 262 main card features a lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira (30-8-0) and Michael Chandler (22-5-0). Oliveira comes into the matchup for the vacant lightweight championship after winning eight straight fights, including back-to-back wins over Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson. The UFC’s all-time leader in submission wins will face off against three-time Bellator lightweight champion, Chandler, who only won his UFC promotional debut at UFC 257.

In the co-main fight, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (26-5-0) will face off against streaking Beneil Dariush (20-4-1). Ferguson enters the fight on the first losing streak of his career, dropping two fights in 2020 after a 12-fight win streak. In the other corner, Dariush is on a six-fight win streak, with four coming by either knockout or submission.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler will begin with early prelims at 6:30 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, and the PPV main card at 10 p.m., exclusively on ESPN+ (English, Spanish). Live coverage begins with UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Oliveira vs. Chandler on ABC at 12 p.m. The Pre-Show provides fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC 262.

Calling the live action for UFC 236 will be lead play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, alongside color commentary specialist Joe Rogan and UFC fomer heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighter 16: Team Carwin vs Team Nelson(2012) and The Ultimate Fighter 18: Team Rousey vs Team Tate(2013) now available on ESPN+. TUF 16 consists of all welterweights, featuring coaches Shane Carwin and Roy Nelson, brothers Nick and Nate Diaz as coaches, Mike Ricci, and TUF Finale winner Colton Smith. TUF 18 was the first to feature women coaches with both male and female contestants. TUF 18 features coaches, Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate, and TUF Finale winners, Julianna Peña and Chris Holdsworth. How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA Stories.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler Original Content:

UFC 262 Countdown: Oliviera vs. Chandler behind-the-scenes look at the training camps for the main and co-main fighters. Airing across ESPN networks throughout fight week.

behind-the-scenes look at the training camps for the main and co-main fighters. Airing across ESPN networks throughout fight week. UFC 262: Embedded: all-access series follows athletes throughout fight week, leading up to UFC 262. New episodes available on ESPN+ throughout fight week.

all-access series follows athletes throughout fight week, leading up to UFC 262. New episodes available on ESPN+ throughout fight week. Unlocking Victory: UFC 262 available now on ESPN+

available now on ESPN+ Ariel & the Bad Guy: Recent episodes available on ESPN+

ESPN Digital

Programming (All times ET)

Thurs., 5/13 5 p.m. UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler Press Conference ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Fri., 5/14 9:55 a.m. UFC 262 Official Weigh-In Show ESPN+, ESPN Twitter, @ESPNMMA YouTube 12:30 p.m. UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler Pre-Show ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Oliveira vs. Chandler ESPN2 5 p.m. UFC 262 Ceremonial Weigh-In ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat., 5/15 12 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Oliveira vs. Chandler ABC 5 p.m. UFC 262: Ariel & The Bad Guy Social Show @ESPNMMA YouTube, ESPN Twitter, ESPN App 6:30 p.m. UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler (Early Prelims) Presented by Modelo ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler (Prelims) Presented by Modelo ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 10 p.m. UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish) 1 a.m. UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler Post Show* ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card, Prelims and Early Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 PM Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler UFC Lightweight Championship (vacant) Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza 8:00 PM Jacare Souza vs. Andre Muniz Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko 6:30 PM Gina Mazany vs. Priscilla Cachoeira Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz Christos Giagos vs. Sean Soriano

