UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt May 22 Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Event features bantamweight showdown between No. 3 Rob Font and No. 4 Cody Garbrandt

Main Card begins at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims begin at 4 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+

To subscribe visit com/ufc

com/ufc ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Font vs. Garbrandt is set for this Saturday, May 22, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and prelims beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Live coverage begins on Friday at 5 p.m. ET with UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Font vs. Garbrandt on ESPN+.

In a battle for a shot at the UFC Bantamweight title, this week’s main event is all but certain to deliver an action-packed showdown as No. 3-ranked contender Rob Font (18-4-0) and current No. 4-ranked and former champion Cody Garbrandt (12-3-0) meet in the Octagon. With his recently-minted top five status, New England’s Font is fighting at an all-time high with impressive stoppages and a three-fight win streak heading into Saturday, looking for the biggest win of his career. Sacramento’s former bantamweight champion Garbrandt is on a mission to get back to the top, showcasing his power as one of the division’s most dangerous strikers after spectacularly knocking out Raphael Assuncao in his last fight.

In another top-five showdown on the card, women’s strawweights collide as No. 3-ranked Yan Xiaonan (13-1-0) of China faces off against former champion and No. 4-ranked Carla Esparza (18-6-0) in hopes of fulfilling championship aspirations in the near future.

Calling the live action will be play-by-play man, Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, and UFC lightweight contender, Paul Felder, as the color commentators. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+: The Ultimate Fighter 19: Team Edgar vs Team Penn (2014) and The Ultimate Fighter 23: Team Joanna vs Team Claudia (2016) are now available on ESPN+. TUF 19 features middleweights and light heavyweights, led by coaches Frankie Edgar and B.J Penn, along with TUF 19 Finale winners middleweight Eddie Gordon and light heavyweight Corey Anderson. TUF 23 features light heavyweights and women’s strawweights, with coaches Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Claudia Gadelha, and TUF 23 Finale winners light heavyweight Andrew Sanchez and strawweight Tatiana Suarez. How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA Stories

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com/ufc or on the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices, for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt (All times ET)



Programming

Fri., 5/21 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Font vs. Garbrandt ESPN+ Sat., 5/22 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by U.S. Army: Font vs. Garbrandt (PRELIMS) ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by U.S. Army: Font vs. Garbrandt (MAIN CARD) ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Font vs. Garbrandt ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 p.m. Main Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt Co-Main Yan Xiaonan vs. Carla Esparza Undercard Justin Tafa vs. Jared Vanderaa Undercard Felicia Spencer vs. Norma Dumont Viana Undercard Ricardo Ramos vs. Bill Algeo Undercard Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan 4 p.m. Feature Ben Rothwell vs. Chris Barnett Undercard Court McGee vs. Claudio Silva Undercard Bruno Silva vs. Victor Rodriguez Undercard Josh Culibao vs. Shaylian Nuerdanbieke Undercard David Dvorak vs. Juancamilo Ronderos Undercard Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadzovic Undercard Rafael Alves vs. Damir Ismagulov



