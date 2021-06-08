ABC’s Coverage of LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 7 Draws Largest NBA Playoffs First Round Audience: 5,489,000 Viewers

ABC’s coverage of the LA Clippers victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of their first round series generated an average audience of 5,489,000 viewers. It is the most-watched first round game of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, according to Nielsen. The broadcast peaked with 7,205,000 viewers from 6-6:15 p.m. ET.

Game 7 won the day across all of television in key adult and male demos, including 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54. Overall, ESPN and ABC combined to average 3,389,000 viewers for its first round NBA Playoffs coverage, up 49 percent vs. the 2020 first round and up four percent from the 2019 first round. This includes Play-In Tournament viewership. In addition, NBA games on ESPN and ABC were the most viewed telecasts of the day in the key male and adult demos on all seven days that these platforms aired games in the first round.

ESPN and ABC have televised the five most-watched NBA games of the 2020-21 season:

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers, December 25, ( ESPN and ABC simulcast): 7,014,000 viewers;

and simulcast): 7,014,000 viewers; Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, May 16, Play-In Tournament, ( ESPN ): 5,619,000 viewers;

): 5,619,000 viewers; Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers, June 6, first round Game 7, ( ABC ): 5,489,000 viewers

): 5,489,000 viewers Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers, May 30, first round Game 4, ( ABC ): 5,380,000

): 5,380,000 Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors, December 25, (ABC): 4,804,000

ESPN’s NBA Playoffs coverage continues with six games this week, starting Thursday, June 10, when the Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of their second round series at 7:30 p.m. ET.

