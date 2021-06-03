ACC Network to Present Coach K Retirement Press Conference Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

With the retirement announcement of legendary Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, ACC Network (ACCN) will present Coach K Retirement Press Conference today at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Host Kelsey Riggs along with ESPN basketball analyst Seth Greenberg will deliver studio commentary and reaction surrounding the NCAA’s all-time wins leader and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer’s press conference live. During his 41 seasons at Duke, Krzyzewski led the Blue Devils to five national titles (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015).

ESPN’s First Take will also be live with the press conference from 11:30 until noon. Continuing coverage will move to ESPN2 within SportsCenter starting at noon.

Additionally, ACCN will carry Jon Scheyer’s press conference on Friday, June 4 at 11 a.m. Scheyer has been named Coach K’s successor beginning with the 2022-23 season.

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T TV, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu+ Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.