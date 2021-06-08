Champions Live Here: ESPN Presents No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Florida State in WCWS Championship Series

7Innings Surround and Pitch By Pitch Return

The stage is set: No. 1 Oklahoma will take on No. 10 Florida State in the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) Championship Series beginning Tuesday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Game 2 will air on Wednesday, June 9 at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The if-necessary Game 3 will close out the finals at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, also on ESPN. All three games will be available on the ESPN App via connected devices.

7Innings Live: WCWS Special Presented by Capital One will precede each game 30 minutes prior to start time. Game 1’s pregame show will air on ESPN, while the pregame show for Games 2 and 3 will air on ESPNU. Courtney Lyle will host joined by softball analysts and All-Americans Kayla Braud, Jenny Dalton-Hill and Amanda Scarborough.

Multiple Viewing Options Highlight ESPN Innovations

Back for its third year, 7Innings Live Surround will serve as a second screen viewing option during the championship series. The one-of-a-kind show will be highlighted by unique insights featuring members of the cast of the popular 7Innings Podcast along with special guests throughout. 7Innings Live Surround will be live from Hall of Fame Stadium on ESPNU on Tuesday and Thursday, and stream live on ESPN3 on Wednesday.

Pitch By Pitch returns for its second run during each of the three games, streaming live on ESPN3. This specialized feed will showcase every pitch from multiple angles.

Camera Complements

ESPN will continue to employ more than 40 cameras to catch the action from every angle, including:

An ump cam, with a camera in the mask of the home plate umpire,

A two-point camera system that flies from the top of the press box down the left field line

system that flies from the top of the press box down the left field line A rail camera running 80 feet along the left and centerfield wall

running 80 feet along the left and centerfield wall Added for the championship series, a fixed-wing airplane to provide a bird’s eye view.

WCWS Championship Series – TV Schedule

Date Time (ET) Program Network Tue, June 8 7 p.m. 7Innings Live: WCWS Special Presented by Capital One ESPN 7:30 p.m. WCWS Championship Series Game 1

Beth Mowins, Jessica Mendoza, Michele Smith, Holly Rowe ESPN 7Innings Live Surround ESPNU Pitch By Pitch ESPN3 Wed, June 8 6:30 p.m. 7Innings Live: WCWS Special Presented by Capital One ESPNU 7 p.m . WCWS Championship Series Game 2

Beth Mowins, Jessica Mendoza, Michele Smith, Holly Rowe ESPN 7Innings Live Surround ESPN3 Pitch By Pitch ESPN3 Thu, June 9 2:30 p.m. 7Innings Live: WCWS Special Presented by Capital One ESPNU 3 p.m. WCWS Championship Series Game 3*

Beth Mowins, Jessica Mendoza, Michele Smith, Holly Rowe ESPN 7Innings Live Surround ESPNU Pitch By Pitch ESPN3

*If Necessary

-30-