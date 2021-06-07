Chiney Ogwumike Gets Her Own Podcast

SportsCenter’s Elle Duncan to Join First Take, Her Take

ESPN’s Chiney Ogwumike, a familiar face on a variety of ESPN programs and co-host of a weekday radio show, will launch her own podcast, Chiney, starting Tuesday, June 8.

The weekly Chiney will discuss current events in the sports world, primarily through the lens of an active professional athlete. Chiney’s personality, energy and charisma will carry the show, leaving the listener more educated on each topic at hand. Each podcast episode will open with a short monologue to introduce the main topic or theme, and most will feature a guest. Full video of all episodes will be available on the ESPN YouTube Channel.

Ogwumike, 29, is a starter for the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA and was the 2014 league rookie of the year. She first worked for ESPN in 2017 and in August 2020 began hosting Chiney and Golic Jr. on ESPN Radio, becoming the first Black woman to host a national, daily sports-talk radio show.

“First Take, Her Take has been an amazing experience where my co-hosts Kimberley A. Martin and Charly Arnolt instantly became my sisters,” Ogwumike said. “I’ll miss it dearly, but now it is time for me to pass the rock to my teammate Elle Duncan who is going to be a slam dunk.

“As a current professional athlete and broadcaster,” she continued. “I love bringing people real insight from inside the world of sports. I am hyped to now have a platform to amplify the voices of my peers and help bridge the gap between athletes and fans.”

Elle Duncan, co-anchor of the 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter, will replace Ogwumike on the weekly First Take, Her Take podcast, working with hosts Arnolt and Martin. “I do not take for granted the opportunity to work with these ladies on this particular project,” said Duncan. “The perspective is unique, the conversations engaging and honestly the sisterhood is so strong with this crew! No one can replace Chiney but I plan on shouting out Nigeria AT LEAST once an episode in her honor!”

