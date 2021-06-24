ESPN and ABC’s Presentation of the UEFA EURO 2020 Round of 16 Matches Begins Saturday

- Round of 16 schedule, networks and commentator assignments
- Remaining field features Belgium, France, England and Portugal – four of the top-five national teams in FIFA World Rankings
ESPN’s coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 continues Saturday, June 26, on ESPN and ABC with Round of 16 matches. Thirteen of the 16 teams in the knockout round are currently in the top-20 of FIFA World Rankings for men’s national teams, led by Belgium, France, England and Portugal, who rank among the top-five. All matches will stream live on the ESPN App.
Three key matches:
- 1 Belgium vs. No. 5 Portugal – the reigning UEFA EUROs champions – will air on ABC, Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- On Tuesday, June 29, No. 4 England hosts No. 12 Germany at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN
- 6 Spain vs. No. 14 Croatia – the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist – on Monday, June 28 at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN.
EURO 2020 Round of 16 Schedule on ESPN/ABC:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Networks
|Sat, Jun 26
|11:30 a.m.
|Wales vs. Denmark
Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Italy vs. Austria
Ian Darke and Stewart Robson
|ABC
|Sun, Jun 27
|11:30 a.m.
|Netherlands vs. Czech Republic
Derek Rae and Efan Ekoku
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Belgium vs. Portugal
Champion and Twellman
|ABC
|Mon, Jun 28
|11:30 a.m.
|Croatia vs. Spain
Rae and Ekoku
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|France vs. Switzerland
Champion and Twellman
|ESPN
|Tues, Jun 29
|11:30 a.m.
|England vs. Germany
Darke and Robson
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Sweden vs. Ukraine
Steve Cangialosi and Alejandro Moreno
|ESPN
-30-