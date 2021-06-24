ESPN and ABC’s Presentation of the UEFA EURO 2020 Round of 16 Matches Begins Saturday

Round of 16 schedule, networks and commentator assignments

Remaining field features Belgium, France, England and Portugal – four of the top-five national teams in FIFA World Rankings

ESPN’s coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 continues Saturday, June 26, on ESPN and ABC with Round of 16 matches. Thirteen of the 16 teams in the knockout round are currently in the top-20 of FIFA World Rankings for men’s national teams, led by Belgium, France, England and Portugal, who rank among the top-five. All matches will stream live on the ESPN App.

Three key matches:

1 Belgium vs. No. 5 Portugal – the reigning UEFA EUROs champions – will air on ABC, Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, June 29, No. 4 England hosts No. 12 Germany at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN

6 Spain vs. No. 14 Croatia – the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist – on Monday, June 28 at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN.

EURO 2020 Round of 16 Schedule on ESPN/ABC:

Date Time (ET) Match Networks Sat, Jun 26 11:30 a.m. Wales vs. Denmark Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman ESPN 2:30 p.m. Italy vs. Austria Ian Darke and Stewart Robson ABC Sun, Jun 27 11:30 a.m. Netherlands vs. Czech Republic Derek Rae and Efan Ekoku ESPN 2:30 p.m. Belgium vs. Portugal Champion and Twellman ABC Mon, Jun 28 11:30 a.m. Croatia vs. Spain Rae and Ekoku ESPN 2:30 p.m. France vs. Switzerland Champion and Twellman ESPN Tues, Jun 29 11:30 a.m. England vs. Germany Darke and Robson ESPN 2:30 p.m. Sweden vs. Ukraine Steve Cangialosi and Alejandro Moreno ESPN

