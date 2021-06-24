ESPN and ABC’s Presentation of the UEFA EURO 2020 Round of 16 Matches Begins Saturday

Photo of Mac Nwulu Mac Nwulu Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
  • Round of 16 schedule, networks and commentator assignments
  • Remaining field features Belgium, France, England and Portugal – four of the top-five national teams in FIFA World Rankings

ESPN’s coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 continues Saturday, June 26, on ESPN and ABC with Round of 16 matches. Thirteen of the 16 teams in the knockout round are currently in the top-20 of FIFA World Rankings for men’s national teams, led by Belgium, France, England and Portugal, who rank among the top-five. All matches will stream live on the ESPN App.

Three key matches:

  • 1 Belgium vs. No. 5 Portugal – the reigning UEFA EUROs champions – will air on ABC, Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • On Tuesday, June 29, No. 4 England hosts No. 12 Germany at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN
  • 6 Spain vs. No. 14 Croatia – the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist – on Monday, June 28 at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN.

EURO 2020 Round of 16 Schedule on ESPN/ABC:

Date Time (ET) Match Networks
Sat, Jun 26 11:30 a.m. Wales vs. Denmark

Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman

 ESPN
  2:30 p.m. Italy vs. Austria

Ian Darke and Stewart Robson

 ABC
Sun, Jun 27 11:30 a.m. Netherlands vs. Czech Republic

Derek Rae and Efan Ekoku

 ESPN
  2:30 p.m. Belgium vs. Portugal

Champion and Twellman

 ABC
Mon, Jun 28 11:30 a.m. Croatia vs. Spain

Rae and Ekoku

 ESPN
  2:30 p.m. France vs. Switzerland

Champion and Twellman

 ESPN
Tues, Jun 29 11:30 a.m. England vs. Germany

Darke and Robson

 ESPN
  2:30 p.m. Sweden vs. Ukraine

Steve Cangialosi and Alejandro Moreno

 ESPN

