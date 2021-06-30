ESPN Announces Sponsors for The 2021 ESPYS Airing July 10 Live on ABC

Today ESPN announced the roster of sponsors for The 2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One. Acclaimed actor and producer Anthony Mackie will host this year’s show, which will once again feature a star-studded lineup of celebrities and athletes recognizing major sports achievements, reliving unforgettable moments and saluting the leading performers and performances. The event will be broadcast live on ABC Saturday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City.

Capital One returns as the presenting sponsor of the show with the Capital One Cup, awarded at The ESPYS to the best men’s and women’s Division I college athletic programs in the country. After a hiatus during the 2019-2020 season, the Capital One Cup is back and bigger than ever, with Capital One committing $800k to student athlete scholarship funds, split between the top five Men’s and Women’s D1 athletic programs. The champions will be celebrated on stage at The ESPYS. The 2020-2021 season will be the 10th year the Capital One Cup has been awarded, and to date, Capital One has donated more than $4 million to Student Athlete Scholarship Funds, half of which have gone to support women’s athletics programs. Their presenting sponsorship will also be complemented by a host of features throughout the ABC coverage. In efforts to highlight their continued support of diverse communities, Capital One, ESPN and The Undefeated will announce a new partnership recognizing Capital One’s support of the Rhoden Fellows Initiative.

Additional returning sponsors include MassMutual, sponsoring the Pat Tillman Award for Service for the third year, Dove Men+Care sponsoring the Muhammed Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for the fifth year, and Hotels.com will have an in show appearance by Captain Obvious as well as the presenting sponsorship of the ESPYS Pre-Show and ESPYS Post Show from the Undefeated Lounge. The Best Team Award will be presented by Blue Moon LightSky and will prove to be one of the highlights of The 2021 ESPYS. Private aircraft company Wheels Up, was chosen to provide safe and secure air travel for talent involved in the production. For the outdoor rooftop set, furniture was provided by The Home Depot.

Sponsorship benefits and hospitality opportunities include various media components across ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ESPN.com, the ESPN App and ESPN across social platforms.

About The 2021 ESPYS

The 2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will be hosted by acclaimed actor and producer Anthony Mackie. Mackie will be joined by top celebrities from sports and entertainment to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances. The ESPYS will be broadcast live on ABC Saturday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City. The ESPYS honor ESPN’s commitment to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a partnership launched with the late Jim Valvano at the inaugural ESPYS in 1993. Follow The 2021 ESPYS on Twitter @ESPYS.

