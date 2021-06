ESPN Confirms Schedule for UEFA EURO 2020 Matchday 3 – Final Group Stage Matches Kick off Sunday on ESPN and ESPN2

Up-to-date schedule, networks and commentator assignments

ESPN’s coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 continues Sunday, June 20, on ESPN and ESPN2 with the start of Matchday 3. The final matches in each group will be played simultaneously through Wed., June 23, to determine standings and matchups for the round of 16 in the Knockout Stage of the tournament.

Group A’s final matches are set for Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET with the top two teams playing on ESPN – Italy vs. Wales – and Switzerland vs. Turkey on ESPN2. Monday’s schedule features Group C at 11:30 a.m. – Ukraine vs. Austria (ESPN) and North Macedonia vs. Netherlands (ESPN2).

EURO 2020 Matchday 3 Schedule on ESPN/ESPN2:

Date Time (ET) Match Networks Sun, Jun 20 11:30 a.m. Group A – Italy vs. Wales Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group A – Switzerland vs. Turkey Steve Cangialosi and Alejandro Moreno ESPN2 Mon, Jun 21 11:30 a.m. Group C – Ukraine vs. Austria Derek Rae and Efan Ekoku ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group C – North Macedonia vs. Netherlands Mark Donaldson and Matteo Bonetti ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Group B – Russia vs. Denmark Champion and Twellman ESPN 2:30 p.m. Group B – Finland vs. Belgium Cangialosi and Moreno ESPN2 Tue, Jun 22 2:30 p.m. Group D – Czech Republic vs. England Ian Darke and Stewart Robson ESPN 2:30 p.m. Group D – Croatia vs. Scotland Rae and Ekoku ESPN2 Wed, Jun 23 11:30 a.m. Group E – Slovakia vs. Spain Darke and Robson ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group E – Sweden vs. Poland Cangialosi and Moreno ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Group F – Portugal vs. France Champion and Twellman ESPN 2:30 p.m. Group F – Germany vs. Hungary Rae and Ekoku ESPN2

