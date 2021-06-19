ESPN Platforms to Exclusively Televise the 2021 NBA Western Conference Finals presented by AT&T Beginning Tomorrow, June 20

ESPN Radio to Broadcast the Eastern and Western Conference Finals

ESPN Platforms will exclusively televise the 2021 NBA Western Conference Finals presented by AT&T featuring the Phoenix Suns, starring two-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker, and the LA Clippers, starring seven-time NBA All-Star Paul George. Game coverage begins Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC when the Clippers visit the Suns for Game 1. Curt Gowdy Media Award-winner Mike Breen will provide commentary from Phoenix Suns Arena with analysts Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy and reporter Rachel Nichols. Officiating expert, Steve Javie, will provide analysis from the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, N.J.

NBA Countdown will lead into most Western Conference Finals games with pregame analysis and provide halftime studio reports with host, Maria Taylor, NBA analysts Jalen Rose and Jay Williams and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pre-game show, will preview each game, 30 minutes before tip-off, featuring appearances from NBA analysts, reporters and special guests. On Tuesday, June 22, the show will stream concurrently with the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm, providing live reactions to the event. Hoop Streams is available on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts and on the ESPN App.

ESPN Radio

Play-by-play commentator Mark Jones will describe all Western Conference Finals games for ESPN Radio with Curt Gowdy Media Award-winning analyst Doris Burke. Coverage on ESPN Radio begins 30-minutes before tip-off. Additionally, Marc Kestecher will describe all Eastern Conference Finals games for ESPN Radio with analyst Jon Barry.

2021 NBA Draft Lottery Presented By State Farm

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm precedes Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on ESPN, Tuesday, June 22, at 8:30 p.m. Rachel Nichols will host the special from ESPN’s LA Studios with analysts Jay Bilas and Richard Jefferson. Adrian Wojnarowski will contribute to the show from Phoenix Suns Arena.

2021 NBA Western Conference Finals Presented by AT&T

Date Time (ET) Telecast/Game Commentators Platform(s) Sun, June 20 3 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Hotels.com Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App 3:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 1 Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, Rachel Nichols, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App Tue, June 22 7:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. 2021 NBA Draft Lottery Presented By State Farm Rachel Nichols, Jay Bilas, Richard Jefferson, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 9 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 2 Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Thu, June 24 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 9 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Game 3 Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, Rachel Nichols, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Sat, June 26 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 9 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Game 4 Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, Rachel Nichols, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Mon, June 28 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew * If Game 5 is Necessary Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 9 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 5 * If Necessary Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, Rachel Nichols, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Wed, June 30 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew *If Game 6 is Necessary Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 9 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Game 6 * If Necessary Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, Rachel Nichols, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Fri, July 2 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew *If Game 7 is Necessary Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 9 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 7 * If Necessary Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, Rachel Nichols, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes

