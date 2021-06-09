ESPN Reaches Multi-Year, Multi-Platform Rights Agreement with Big Sky Conference

More than 600 Live Events Set for ESPN+ and the ESPN App

ESPNU to Televise Two Football Games, One Regular Season Men’s Basketball Game; Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Games Set for ESPN Networks

ESPN and the Big Sky Conference have announced a new multi-year, multi-platform media rights agreement, adding hundreds of Big Sky live events to ESPN’s college sports portfolio. More than 600 Big Sky events in both men’s and women’s sports will stream on ESPN+ and the ESPN App. ESPNU will televise two football games each year, in addition to a regular season men’s basketball game, and the championship games for the Big Sky Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments are slated for ESPN networks.

“The Big Sky Conference consistently delivers compelling storylines and high-caliber competition across all 16 of its sports, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to further highlight the student-athletes and member institutions as we showcase hundreds of matchups each year across our ESPN platforms,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director, programming and acquisitions.

“This landmark agreement for the Big Sky and our membership rightfully aligns the nation’s preeminent FCS conference with the strongest media brand in sports,” Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “We are absolutely thrilled to join the ESPN family and deliver an elevated viewing experience with hundreds of Big Sky contests on ESPN+ each year. In addition, the numerous linear opportunities on ESPN networks now available to us is unprecedented among our peers, and yet another way that we will enhance the brand of the Big Sky.”

The first event on ESPN networks as part of the new deal is the Big Sky Conference’s annual Football Kickoff, which will stream live on ESPN+ on Monday, July 26. Big Sky teams have recently been featured on ESPN networks while competing on the national stage, including Eastern Washington and conference champion Weber State in the FCS Playoffs, and the Northern Arizona men’s cross country team claiming their fourth NCAA title in five years, live on ESPNU.

The longstanding relationship between ESPN and the Big Sky Conference goes back to ESPN’s formative years, when Big Sky football was featured on the network on October 4, 1980 for Northern Arizona’s homecoming against Idaho State. Since at least 1989, ESPN has regularly televised the championship game of the Big Sky Men’s Basketball Tournament.

About the Big Sky Conference

Founded in 1963, the Big Sky Conference is a NCAA Division I conference competing in the Football Championship Subdivision. With 165 teams representing 15 institutions in 16 sports (seven men’s, nine women’s), the Big Sky prides itself on its “#ExperienceElevated” platform that emphasizes the unique traits and lifelong benefits that the conference and its member institutions provide to around 4,000 student-athletes each year.

The conference has 11 full members (Eastern Washington University; the University of Idaho; Idaho State University; the University of Montana; Montana State University; Northern Arizona University; the University of Northern Colorado; Portland State University; Sacramento State; Southern Utah University; and Weber State University) located in eight states across the western United States, plus two football affiliate members (Cal Poly and UC Davis) and two men’s golf affiliate members (Binghamton University and the University of Hartford). Conference members have won 11 NCAA championships, including seven in football by five different members as well as four titles by NAU men’s cross country over the past five seasons.

For more information, visit BigSkyConf.com

