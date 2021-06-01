ESPN Signs Brian Custer as SportsCenter Anchor, Play by Play Commentator for College Basketball, Football

Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Brian Custer has joined ESPN as an anchor for the network’s signature news and information program SportsCenter and a play-by-play commentator for college football and basketball. Custer will begin his SportsCenter duties in July and begin calling college sports in the fall.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining all the dedicated sports professionals at the World Wide Leader,” said Custer. “It’s always been a professional goal to anchor an iconic show like Sportscenter and call games for ESPN. I can’t wait for this journey to begin.”

He started his broadcasting career in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, as a news and sports reporter for the local ABC-TV affiliate. He later worked in Dallas as a news and sports reporter before moving to New York as a host at SNY-TV. He won two Emmy Awards while at SNY-TV.

He joins ESPN from Fox Sports, where he had called college football, college basketball and boxing since 2014. He also has been co-host of a program on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

In addition to his ESPN duties, Custer will continue his role as host for Showtime Championship Boxing.

Custer holds a degree in broadcast journalism from Hampton University. A cancer survivor, he is a spokesman for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

