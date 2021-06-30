ESPN to Provide Comprehensive Coverage of MLB All-Star 2021

ESPN to Nationally Televise First Round of the 2021 MLB Draft on July 11

ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast the Mid-Summer Classic

Father-Son Duo of Tim Kurkjian and Jeff Kurkjian to Call Exclusive Telecast of the 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

ESPN will provide expansive coverage of the 2021 MLB All-Star festivities from July 11-13 in Denver, Co. As part of All-Star, ESPN will exclusively televise the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 12, at 8 p.m. ET. Karl Ravech will call his fourth T-Mobile Home Run Derby with analyst Eduardo Perez and reporters Buster Olney and Marly Rivera.

Additionally, ESPN2 will offer a Statcast-driven alternate viewing experience for the Derby alongside the traditional telecast. The team of Jason Benetti, Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst Jessica Mendoza and MLB Statcast analyst Mike Petriello will provide analytics-driven commentary. The telecast will include unique graphics showing real-time data such as exit velocity, launch angle and distance on every batted ball. Benetti, Mendoza and Petriello will also host a Statcast edition of Baseball Tonight Presented by T-Mobile on ESPN2 beginning at 7 p.m.

For the 23rd time, ESPN Radio will serve as the exclusive, national radio home for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game Presented by Mastercard on Tuesday, July 13. The team of Jon “Boog” Sciambi and analyst Chris Singleton will call the action over the airwaves, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. The team will also call the Home Run Derby on ESPN Radio.

Monday, July 12, approximately six hours of All-Star and Home Run Derby coverage begins at 4 p.m. with a two-hour edition of Baseball Tonight Presented by T-Mobile. Kevin Connors will host with analysts Tim Kurkjian and Kyle Peterson. Baseball Tonight will then precede the Home Run Derby at 7 p.m. on ESPN, hosted by Ravech and Connors with Perez, Kurkjian, Peterson and Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan. BBTN Live, ESPN’s digital MLB pregame show, will stream live on ESPN’s Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the ESPN App at 7:30 p.m. with Joon Lee and Clinton Yates.

Ravech, Perez and Kurkjian will reveal the matchups for the Home Run Derby during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby Bracket Show on July 7 at 10 p.m. on ESPN, following the Wednesday Night Baseball matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins. The current field of Home Run Derby participants includes Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story, New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini.

ESPN Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby with Luis Alfredo Alvarez and Orlando ‘El Duque’ Hernandez. Guillermo Celis and Enrique Rojas will be reporting throughout the MLB All-Star event for ESPN Deportes.

MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Following the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, ESPN will exclusively televise the 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at 10 p.m. The father-son duo of Tim Kurkjian and Jeff Kurkjian will provide commentary for the game. Celebrities and athletes scheduled to appear include JoJo Siwa, Kane Brown, Steve Aoki, Karamo, CC Sabathia, Jennie Finch, Larry Walker, Quavo and 2018 Celebrity Softball MVP, The Miz.

MLB Draft on ESPN

ESPN will nationally televise the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday, July 11, from 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., showcasing the first MLB Draft held during All-Star Week. Ravech will anchor the coverage with ESPN MLB Insider and draft expert Kiley McDaniel. Analysts Perez, Peterson and Chris Burke will contribute throughout the event, and Passan will be reporting from Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center, the site of the MLB Draft. Mendoza will also contribute, conducting interviews with several players.

All ESPN All-Star event and MLB Draft coverage is available on the ESPN App.

ESPN MLB All-Star Weekend and MLB Draft Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Event Commentators Platforms Wed, Jul 7 10 p.m. T-Mobile Home Run Derby Bracket Show Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Jul 11 7 p.m. 2021 Major League Baseball Draft Presented by Dove Men+Care Karl Ravech, Kiley McDaniel, Eduardo Perez, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Jeff Passan, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App Mon, Jul 12 4 p.m. Baseball Tonight Presented by T-Mobile Kevin Connors, Ti m Kurkjian, Kyle Peterson ESPN, ESPN App 7 p.m. Baseball Tonight Presented by T-Mobile Karl Ravech, Kevin Connors, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Kyle Peterson, Jeff Passan ESPN, ESPN App 8 p.m. T-Mobile Home Run Derby ESPN: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney, Marly Rivera ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton ESPN Deportes: Luis Alfredo Alvarez, Orlando ‘El Duque’ Hernandez ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App 7 p.m. Baseball Tonight Presented by T-Mobile: Statcast Edition Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza, Mike Petriello ESPN2, ESPN App 8 p.m. T-Mobile Home Run Derby: Statcast Edition Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza, Mike Petriello ESPN2, ESPN App 10 p.m. All-Star Celebrity Softball Game Jeff Kurkjian, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Tue, Jul 13 7 p.m. MLB All-Star Game Presented by Mastercard Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton ESPN Radio

-30-