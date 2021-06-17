ESPN’s Exclusive Coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s College World Series Begins Saturday from Omaha

ESPN is headed to Omaha for exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s College World Series Presented by Capital One at TD Ameritrade Park, beginning Saturday, June 19. ESPN networks will combine to show every pitch of the College World Series on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, with as many as 17 games to be played over a 12-day span.

The best-of-three championship series begins Monday, June 28 and concludes with the crowning of the national champion on Tuesday, June 29 or Wednesday, June 30.

ESPN is the home of 29 NCAA Championships, with the College World Series closing out the 2020-21 college sports season.

Tickets Punched

Six nationally-seeded teams – No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Arizona, No. 7 Mississippi State and No. 9 Stanford, and two unseeded teams – NC State and Virginia, won their respective Super Regionals last weekend to advance to the College World Series. This field includes five past NCAA Champions – Arizona, Stanford, Texas, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

No. 9 Stanford plays NC State at 2 p.m. ET (ESPN) on Saturday to open the CWS, while No. 5 Arizona meets No. 4 Vanderbilt later that day at 7 p.m. (ESPN). The lineup on Sunday, June 20 features Virginia against No. 3 Tennessee at 2 p.m. (ESPN2), and No. 7 Mississippi State facing No. 2 Texas at 7 p.m. (ESPN2).

CWS Notables

Vanderbilt, the reigning NCAA Champions, returns to Omaha for the fifth time in 10 seasons and looks to become the seventh program to win back-to-back titles. The Commodores are anchored by the one-two pitching punch of Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, who combined to allow just one run in two games last weekend in the Dores’ Super Regional victories against East Carolina.

NC State is back in the CWS for the third time in program history and first since 2013. The Wolfpack shocked college baseball by winning the Fayetteville Super Regional over top-seeded Arkansas.

Stanford earned its first trip to the CWS since 2008 after sweeping Texas Tech in Lubbock, outscoring the Red Raiders, 24-3.

Virginia returns to Omaha for the first time since hoisting the trophy six years ago (2015) and is the third team since 1999 to advance to the CWS after losing its regional opener and Game 1 of its Super Regional.

Texas is making its NCAA record 37th CWS appearance.

Commentator Teams Live From TD Ameritrade Park

Two commentating teams will make their way to Omaha for the finale of the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. Play-by-play commentator Tom Hart and analysts Chris Burke and Ben McDonald will call the action beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, while play-by-play commentator Karl Ravech and analysts Kyle Peterson and Eduardo Perez will start their coverage under the lights Saturday at 7 p.m., and will close with the CWS Finals (June 28-29/30). Kris Budden will serve as reporter for both crews.

Every Angle, Every Game of the CWS

UmpCam on ESPN3: ESPN will offer an UmpCam presentation for the CWS providing a complementary viewing experience to the traditional telecast with every pitch shown live from the high-definition camera attached to the mask of the home plate umpire.

Corner Cam: An ultra-high resolution 180-degree camera in the outfield corners.

Dead Center Field Cam: Camera located in center field providing true inside/outside pitch location.

Drone: ESPN’s drone footage will provide low-flying dramatic aerials throughout each game.

ESPN App: Every game from the CWS will be available on the ESPN App on connected devices.

Complementary College Networks Coverage

With three teams from the SEC, two teams from the ACC, and Texas all competing in the CWS, ESPN’s college networks – SEC Network, ACC Network and Longhorn Network – will each have a live presence on site at TD Ameritrade Park, marking the first time all three networks will cover the same live event.

SEC Network will provide on-site coverage from Omaha as three Southeastern Conference schools vie for the CWS trophy. Coverage starts from SEC Network's Charlotte studios on Friday with host Dari Nowkhah and analyst David Dellucci previewing the action, and will continue from Omaha with SEC Now live from left field of TD Ameritrade Park with hosts Peter Burns and Alyssa Lang alongside analyst Todd Walker starting Saturday. SEC Network will have live, on-site coverage at the end of each day dependent on an SEC team advancing. Should an SEC team make it to the CWS Finals, Nowkhah and Burke will be in Omaha for SEC Now both pre-game and postgame.

ACC Network's flagship news and information show, All ACC, will be on site in Omaha with coverage of the ACC's two teams playing in the College World Series. Host Kelsey Riggs will be joined by analysts Danny Graves and Mike Rooney for a full recap and breakdown each evening following the action. Additionally, Packer and Durham, ACCN's weekday morning show from 7-10 a.m., hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham, will also provide reaction and interviews with winning head coaches and student-athletes throughout the ACC's run in the CWS.

Longhorn Network will provide pre-game coverage leading into any game Texas plays with Texas GameDay beginning Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Host Alex Loeb will be joined by analysts Greg Swindell and Keith Moreland in LHN's Austin studios, while Lowell Galindo will report live from TD Ameritrade Park.

Additional Digital Content on ESPN.com

ESPN.com will have daily coverage from Omaha with reporters Ryan McGee and Liz Merrill contributing news, features and analysis.

In the run-up to the College World Series finals, ESPN.com will conduct a fan vote of the greatest World Series champion of all time. Voting opens on Monday, June 21, with eight teams and features three rounds until a champion is crowned.

Next-level players: MLB draft insider Kiley McDaniel will have an updated mock draft on Friday, June 18, plus a look at the top draft prospects in the CWS on Saturday, June 19.

2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship – College World Series Presented by Capital One

All games are available to stream on the ESPN App