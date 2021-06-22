LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Western Conference Finals Series Continues on ESPN

SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith Previews Games 2 Through 4 This Week

2021 NBA Draft Lottery Presented By State Farm Airs Tonight Prior to Game 2

Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021 to Broadcast Exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPNU

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2021 NBA Western Conference Finals presented by AT&T continues tonight at 9 p.m. ET when Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns host Paul George and the LA Clippers for Game 2. Mike Breen, Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy will call the action from Phoenix Suns Arena with sideline contributions from reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. Officiating expert, Steve Javie, will provide analysis from the NBA Replay Center. Play-by-play commentator Mark Jones will describe the game for ESPN Radio with analyst Doris Burke beginning at 8:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew will host ESPN’s Western Conference Finals pregame coverage live from the arena of each game with reporter Maria Taylor, analysts Jalen Rose and Jay Williams and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Tuesday’s edition of NBA Countdown will begin at 7:30 p.m. from Phoenix Suns Arena. ESPN NBA Draft analyst Mike Schmitz will join the show virtually as well as NCAA Champion and NBA prospect Davion Mitchell.

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm precedes Game 2 on ESPN, starting at 8:30 p.m., hosted by Rachel Nichols with analysis from Jay Bilas, Richard Jefferson and Adrian Wojnarowski.

SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith will provide insight to each Western Conference Finals game this week beginning tonight at 7 p.m. Smith will be joined by special NBA guests and analysts to discuss the night’s biggest topics.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s 30-minute digital NBA pre-game show, will preview Game 2 and provide live reactions to the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm. Tonight’s show begins at 8:30 p.m., hosted by Ros Gold-Onwude with analysts Monica McNutt and Kendrick Perkins. Hoop Streams will be available on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts and on the ESPN App, 30 minutes before each Western Conference Finals game.

The Western Conference Finals series will continue on Thursday, June 24, in Los Angeles with Game 3. Game 4 will take place on Saturday night. Both games begin at 9 p.m. on ESPN. Game coverage on ESPN Radio will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021

Sixty-nine NBA prospects are expected to participate in scrimmages, physical measurements and shooting, strength, and agility drills as part of the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021. The event, which takes place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, will air on ESPN2 beginning Thursday, June 24, from 3- 7 p.m. Coverage resumes on ESPNU Friday, June 25, at 3 p.m.

ESPN commentator John Schriffen will host the two-day coverage with analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Mike Schmitz, with contributions from Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski and Baylor head coach Scott Drew, who led the Bears to its first men’s basketball national championship this past season. The show will feature player analysis, mock drafts and exclusive interviews with coaches, executives and prospects.

2021 NBA Western Conference Finals Presented by AT&T

Date Time (ET) Telecast/Game Commentators Platform(s) Tue, June 22 7 p.m. SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith Stephen A. Smith ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. 2021 NBA Draft Lottery Presented By State Farm Rachel Nichols, Jay Bilas, Richard Jefferson, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 9 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 2 Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Thu, June 24 7 p.m. SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith Stephen A. Smith ESPN, ESPN App 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 9 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Game 3 Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, Rachel Nichols, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Sat, June 26 7:30 p.m. SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith Stephen A. Smith ESPN, ESPN App 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 9 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Game 4 Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, Rachel Nichols, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes

ESPN Radio

In addition to the Western Conference Finals, ESPN Radio will broadcast the Eastern Conference Finals featuring the Milwaukee Bucks, starring Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Atlanta Hawks, starring Trae Young. ESPN Radio’s coverage begins on Wednesday, June 23 at 8 p.m. with Game 1. Marc Kestecher will describe all Eastern Conference Finals games with analyst Jon Barry.

Date Time (ET) Telecast/Game Commentators Tue, June 22 8:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 2 Mark Jones, Doris Burke Wed, June 23 8 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 1 Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry Thu, June 24 8:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Game 3 Mark Jones, Doris Burke Fri, June 25 8 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry Sat, June 26 8:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Game 4 Mark Jones, Doris Burke Sun, June 27 8 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game 3 Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry

The Jump, ESPN’s NBA news and discussion show, resumes Thursday, June 24 at 3 p.m. with host Rachel Nichols and analysts Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins. The cast will discuss the NBA’s biggest headlines of the week including the NBA Conference Finals. Jefferson and Perkins will return for Friday’s show.

ESPN.com

Available now on ESPN.com, Kirk Goldsberry breaks down why a big man can be mauled in the paint without consequence while fouls are called more frequently from 3-point line.

Tomorrow, Zach Lowe looks at Kevin Durant’s second-round performance and evaluates whether it’s one of the greatest playoff appearances of all time.

Additional NBA content, including this week’s power rankings are available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

