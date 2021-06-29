Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest to Air Live July 4 on ESPN

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest will air live on Sunday, July 4, at noon ET on ESPN. The one-hour telecast marks the 18th consecutive year ESPN has televised the event. Coverage for the women’s championship kicks off at 11:30a.m. ET on ESPN3, followed by the men’s championship at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Nathan’s Famous will conduct the 2021 Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Maimonides Park on Coney Island Sunday, July 4, 2021. George Shea, MLE chairman, will host the stage show for the historic contest, which has been held in Coney Island, NY, for decades and attracts top eating talent from around the world.

For the second year, ESPN commentator Mike Golic Jr. will do play-by-play of the eating competition. The show will also include an in-depth analysis by Major League Eating’s Richard Shea, with reporting by ESPN’s Jason Fitz. Seven-Time Women’s Champion Miki Sudo will join Golic and Shea in the booth for the women’s competition. The coverage will feature Joey Chestnut competing for a record 14th title in 15 years in the men’s contest. In addition to the live event on ESPN, an ESPN3 camera will be focused on Joey Chestnut as he attempts to break his world record of 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Encore presentations of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest will air later that day on ESPN2 at 4 p.m. ET and on ESPNews at 6 p.m. ET. It will also air on Monday, July 5th on ESPNNews at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.

The 30 for 30 “The Good, The Bad, The Hungry,” exploring the rivalry between Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi will air this Thursday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

