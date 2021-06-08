NCAA Outdoors Set for Hayward Magic and Championship Moments Across ESPN Networks

The 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships take to the track with primetime coverage on ESPN2 and ESPNU beginning Wednesday, June 9. The meet marks the return of NCAA Championship action at the revamped Historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., the first championship meet at Hayward since 2018 NCAA Outdoors.

Longtime ESPN track & field commentator and two-time Olympic high jump bronze medalist Dwight Stones teams up in the announcing booth with Olympic decathlon gold medalist Dan O’Brien and veteran track & field broadcaster Jill Montgomery, while SportsCenter anchor John Anderson will handle reporting duties throughout the week.

Championship action sprints out of the blocks with the decathlon Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN3 and continues through Saturday, June 12. Field events have their own dedicated streams on ESPN3 in addition to highlights throughout the telecast windows. All of ESPN’s coverage of the championships can be streamed on the ESPN App via connected devices, with individual direct links to every event in the schedule below.

ESPN is the home of 29 NCAA Championships, with the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships two of the final championships of the truncated 2020-21 college sports season.