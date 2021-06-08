NCAA Outdoors Set for Hayward Magic and Championship Moments Across ESPN Networks

The 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships take to the track with primetime coverage on ESPN2 and ESPNU beginning Wednesday, June 9. The meet marks the return of NCAA Championship action at the revamped Historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., the first championship meet at Hayward since 2018 NCAA Outdoors.

Longtime ESPN track & field commentator and two-time Olympic high jump bronze medalist Dwight Stones teams up in the announcing booth with Olympic decathlon gold medalist Dan O’Brien and veteran track & field broadcaster Jill Montgomery, while SportsCenter anchor John Anderson will handle reporting duties throughout the week.

Championship action sprints out of the blocks with the decathlon Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN3 and continues through Saturday, June 12. Field events have their own dedicated streams on ESPN3 in addition to highlights throughout the telecast windows. All of ESPN’s coverage of the championships can be streamed on the ESPN App via connected devices, with individual direct links to every event in the schedule below.

ESPN is the home of 29 NCAA Championships, with the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships two of the final championships of the truncated 2020-21 college sports season.

Date Time (ET) Event Network
Wed, Jun 9 4 p.m. Decathlon 100 Meters ESPN3
  4:40 p.m. Decathlon Long Jump ESPN3
5:30 p.m. Men’s Hammer ESPN3
5:55 p.m. Decathlon Shot Put ESPN3
7:10 p.m. Decathlon High Jump ESPN3
8 p.m. NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships ESPNU
8:30 p.m. Men’s Pole Vault ESPN3
9 p.m. NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships ESPN2
9:15 p.m. Men’s Javelin ESPN3
9:30 p.m. Men’s Long Jump ESPN3
10:10 p.m. Men’s Shot Put ESPN3
Thu, Jun 10 12:30 p.m. Decathlon 110 Meter Hurdles ESPN3
1:20 p.m. Decathlon Discus ESPN3
2:30 p.m. Decathlon Pole Vault ESPN3
4 p.m. Decathlon 100 Meter ESPN3
4 p.m. Women’s Hammer ESPN3
5 p.m. Decathlon Javelin ESPN3
6:30 p.m. NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships ESPN2
7 p.m. Women’s Pole Vault ESPN3
7:45 p.m. Women’s Javelin ESPN3
8 p.m. Women’s Long Jump ESPN3
8:40 p.m. Women’s Shot Put ESPN3
Fri, Jun 11 3 p.m. Heptathlon 100 Meter Hurdles ESPN3
4 p.m. Heptathlon High Jump and Heptathlon Shot Put ESPN3
7:30 p.m. Men’s High Jump ESPN3
7:35 p.m. Men’s Discus ESPN3
8 p.m. NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships ESPN2
8:20 p.m. Men’s Triple Jump ESPN3
Sat, Jun 12 2 p.m. Heptathlon Long Jump ESPN3
3:15 p.m. Heptathlon Javelin ESPN3
5:30 p.m. Women’s High Jump ESPN3
5:35 p.m. Women’s Discus ESPN3
6 p.m. NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships ESPNU
6:20 p.m. Women’s Triple Jump ESPN3
8:30 p.m. Trophy Ceremony ESPN3

 

Amanda is the Communications Manager for college football and SEC Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan.
