NCAA Outdoors Set for Hayward Magic and Championship Moments Across ESPN Networks
The 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships take to the track with primetime coverage on ESPN2 and ESPNU beginning Wednesday, June 9. The meet marks the return of NCAA Championship action at the revamped Historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., the first championship meet at Hayward since 2018 NCAA Outdoors.
Longtime ESPN track & field commentator and two-time Olympic high jump bronze medalist Dwight Stones teams up in the announcing booth with Olympic decathlon gold medalist Dan O’Brien and veteran track & field broadcaster Jill Montgomery, while SportsCenter anchor John Anderson will handle reporting duties throughout the week.
Championship action sprints out of the blocks with the decathlon Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN3 and continues through Saturday, June 12. Field events have their own dedicated streams on ESPN3 in addition to highlights throughout the telecast windows. All of ESPN’s coverage of the championships can be streamed on the ESPN App via connected devices, with individual direct links to every event in the schedule below.
ESPN is the home of 29 NCAA Championships, with the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships two of the final championships of the truncated 2020-21 college sports season.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Wed, Jun 9
|4 p.m.
|Decathlon 100 Meters
|ESPN3
|4:40 p.m.
|Decathlon Long Jump
|ESPN3
|5:30 p.m.
|Men’s Hammer
|ESPN3
|5:55 p.m.
|Decathlon Shot Put
|ESPN3
|7:10 p.m.
|Decathlon High Jump
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Men’s Pole Vault
|ESPN3
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships
|ESPN2
|9:15 p.m.
|Men’s Javelin
|ESPN3
|9:30 p.m.
|Men’s Long Jump
|ESPN3
|10:10 p.m.
|Men’s Shot Put
|ESPN3
|Thu, Jun 10
|12:30 p.m.
|Decathlon 110 Meter Hurdles
|ESPN3
|1:20 p.m.
|Decathlon Discus
|ESPN3
|2:30 p.m.
|Decathlon Pole Vault
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|Decathlon 100 Meter
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|Women’s Hammer
|ESPN3
|5 p.m.
|Decathlon Javelin
|ESPN3
|6:30 p.m.
|NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Women’s Pole Vault
|ESPN3
|7:45 p.m.
|Women’s Javelin
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Women’s Long Jump
|ESPN3
|8:40 p.m.
|Women’s Shot Put
|ESPN3
|Fri, Jun 11
|3 p.m.
|Heptathlon 100 Meter Hurdles
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|Heptathlon High Jump and Heptathlon Shot Put
|ESPN3
|7:30 p.m.
|Men’s High Jump
|ESPN3
|7:35 p.m.
|Men’s Discus
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships
|ESPN2
|8:20 p.m.
|Men’s Triple Jump
|ESPN3
|Sat, Jun 12
|2 p.m.
|Heptathlon Long Jump
|ESPN3
|3:15 p.m.
|Heptathlon Javelin
|ESPN3
|5:30 p.m.
|Women’s High Jump
|ESPN3
|5:35 p.m.
|Women’s Discus
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships
|ESPNU
|6:20 p.m.
|Women’s Triple Jump
|ESPN3
|8:30 p.m.
|Trophy Ceremony
|ESPN3