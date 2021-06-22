Professional Fighters League Women’s and Men’s Lightweights, Featherweights and Heavyweights Make Final Push for Playoffs at PFL 6 on June 25

Kayla Harrison and Anthony Pettis headline PFL 6 main card

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, is set for its sixth event of the Regular Season this Friday, June 25 on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Fighters across the women’s and men’s lightweight, featherweight and heavyweight divisions will make their final push of the regular season to earn a spot in the playoffs, facing win-or-go-home scenarios.

PFL 6 begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), then the action continues on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. ET.

Women’s lightweight division leaders Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco control their destinies, and both can clinch Playoff spots with stoppage wins. Harrison will compete in the evening’s co-main event against Cindy Dandois, while Pacheco faces off against Olena Kolesnyk. In the lightweight division, Anthony “Showtime” Pettis looks to secure his Playoff spot in the co-main event against Raush Manfio. Pettis will need a finish in any round against Manfio to earn a Playoff berth. Rounding out the main card, Lance Palmer takes on Movild Khaybulaev. Khaybulaev currently sits with three points in the featherweight division and needs a win to advance. Palmer, a two-time PFL Champion, needs a first round stoppage to ensure he has a chance to chase a third title. In the heavyweight division Denis Goltsov and Brandon Sayles, who sit at numbers two and three in the division respectively, look to advance to the PFL Playoffs.

PFL 6 is the last chance for the women’s and men’s lightweights, featherweights, and heavyweights to earn playoff spot during the PFL regular season. With six weight divisions (featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, light heavyweight, women’s lightweight, heavyweight) the top four fighters with the most points in each division will make the playoffs. In the playoffs, fighters compete to punch their ticket to the 2021 PFL world championship, the biggest night in MMA – 6 title fights in one night, the winner of each earns $1 million. 60 fighters started the season – only 24 will qualify for the playoffs.

Calling the live action will be play-by-play announcer and former world champion, Sean O’Connell. He’ll be joined by Hall of Famer and MMA legend Randy Couture and one of the most popular MMA personalities today, Kenny Florian.

Full Card:

ESPN2 Card

Kayla Harrison vs. Cindy Dandois

Anthony Pettis vs. Raush Manfio

Lance Palmer vs. Movild Khaybulaev

Denis Goltsov vs. Brandon Sayles

ESPN+ Card

Bruno Cappelozzo vs Muhammed DeReese

Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk

Ante Delija vs. Chandler Cole

Genah Fabian vs. Julija Pajic

Rennan Ferreira vs. Stuart Austin

Taylor Guardado vs. Laura Sanchez

Kaitlin Young vs. Mariana Morais

Klidson Abreu vs. Jamelle Jones

