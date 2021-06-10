#RoadToOmaha Continues: ESPN Networks to Showcase NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Super Regionals
- Every Game of the Super Regionals Available on ESPN Networks
The Road to Omaha continues this weekend as the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Presented by Capital One rounds the bases with extensive coverage of the NCAA Super Regionals on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, beginning on Friday, June 11. The 16 teams that advanced from last week’s Regionals will face off from eight sites across the country, with the winner of each Super Regional earning a berth in the Men’s College World Series.
ESPN networks will carry exclusive live action from Austin, Texas, Columbia, S.C., Fayetteville, Ark., Knoxville, Tenn., Lubbock, Texas, Nashville, Tenn., Starkville, Miss., and Tucson, Az., for the best-of-three series from each site.
In addition, ESPN will have a full slate of Super Regionals studio coverage with hosts Shae Cornette, Kelsey Riggs and Matt Schick, along with college baseball analyst Adam Greenberg providing updates and recapping the action throughout the weekend from ESPN’s Bristol headquarters.
Supers Stats
- The SEC leads the field with six Super Regionals participants, which includes an intra-conference matchup between No. 3 seed Tennessee and LSU – guaranteeing that the conference will have a team in the CWS.
- LSU Hall of Fame head coach Paul Mainieri’s final season continues as the Tigers won their 25th regional title and will be making their 15th Super Regional appearance. Mainieri announced his retirement on May 28.
- South Florida is appearing in the Super Regionals for the first time in program history.
- No. 7 seed Mississippi State is making its 10th Super Regional appearance and is the only team to appear in every Super Regional since 2016.
Camera Compliments
ESPN will deploy “Ump Cam” – a camera in the mask of the home plate umpire giving viewers a unique angle of the batter’s box – at the Nashville and Starkville Super Regionals.
Additional Studio Coverage on SEC Network and ACC Network
SEC Network
SEC Network’s signature news and information show, SEC Now, will showcase comprehensive studio coverage of the six SEC baseball teams participating in Super Regionals action throughout the weekend. Host Dari Nowkhah and analyst David Dellucci will provide insight and commentary on conference teams in postseason play following the conclusion of each day’s games.
ACC Network
ACC Network will have coverage of the ACC’s three teams playing in this weekend’s Super Regionals during its flagship news and information show, All ACC. Hosts Kelsey Riggs and Jordan Cornette and will be joined by analyst Danny Graves for a full recap and breakdown each evening following the action.
All of this weekend’s games and studio programming are also available via the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider. Additional game times and networks will be announced as matchups are confirmed. ESPN is the home of 29 NCAA Championships, with the College World Series closing out the 2020-21 college sports season.
2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship – Super Regionals
Networks and times are subject to change
|Austin Super Regional – No. 2 Texas vs. South Florida
Commentators: Mike Monaco, Eduardo Perez
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Sat, June 12
|9 p.m.
|South Florida vs. No. 2 Texas
|ESPNU
|Sun, June 13
|9 p.m.
|No. 2 Texas vs. South Florida
|TBD
|Mon, June 14
|4 p.m./7 p.m.
|Game 3 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Columbia Super Regional – Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia
Commentators: John Schriffen, Gaby Sanchez
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Sat, June 12
|Noon
|Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia
|ESPNU
|Sun, June 13
|Noon
|Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia
|TBD
|Mon. June 14
|1 p.m.
|Game 3 (if necessary)
|ESPNU
|Fayetteville Super Regional – No. 1 Arkansas vs. NC State
Commentators: Mike Morgan, Todd Walker
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Fri, June 11
|6 p.m.
|NC State vs. No. 1 Arkansas
|ESPNU
|Sat, June 12
|3 p.m.
|No. 1 Arkansas vs. NC State
|ESPN2
|Sun, June 13
|6 p.m.
|Game 3 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Knoxville Super Regional – No. 3 Tennessee vs. LSU
Commentators: Tom Hart, Chris Burke
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Sat, June 12
|7 p.m.
|LSU vs. No. 3 Tennessee
|ESPN2
|Sun, June 13
|Noon/3 p.m.
|No. 3 Tennessee vs. LSU
|TBD
|Sun, June 14
|4 p.m./7 p.m.
|Game 3 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Lubbock Super Regional – No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Stanford
Commentators: Karl Ravech, Mike Rooney
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Fri, June 11
|3 p.m.
|No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 8 Texas Tech
|ESPNU
|Sat, June 12
|3 p.m.
|No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Stanford
|ESPNU
|Sun, June 13
|3 p.m.
|Game 3 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Nashville Super Regional – No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 East Carolina
Commentators: Clay Matvick, Ben McDonald
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Fri, June 11
|Noon
|No. 13 East Carolina vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt
|ESPN2
|Sat, June 12
|Noon
|No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 East Carolina
|ESPN2
|Sun, June 13
|3 p.m.
|Game 3 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Starkville Super Regional – No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 10 Notre Dame
Commentators: Dave Neal, Kyle Peterson
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Sat, June 12
|2 p.m.
|No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Mississippi State
|ESPN
|Sun, June 13
|6 p.m.
|No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 10 Notre Dame
|TBD
|Mon, June 14
|7 p.m.
|Game 3 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Tucson Super Regional – No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Ole Miss
Commentators: Roxy Bernstein, Wes Clements
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Fri, June 11
|9 p.m.
|No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 5 Arizona
|ESPNU
|Sat, June 12
|10 p.m.
|No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Ole Miss
|ESPN2
|Sun, June 13
|9 p.m.
|Game 3 (if necessary)
|TBD