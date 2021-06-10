RoadToOmaha Continues: ESPN Networks to Showcase NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Super Regionals

Every Game of the Super Regionals Available on ESPN Networks

The Road to Omaha continues this weekend as the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Presented by Capital One rounds the bases with extensive coverage of the NCAA Super Regionals on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, beginning on Friday, June 11. The 16 teams that advanced from last week’s Regionals will face off from eight sites across the country, with the winner of each Super Regional earning a berth in the Men’s College World Series.

ESPN networks will carry exclusive live action from Austin, Texas, Columbia, S.C., Fayetteville, Ark., Knoxville, Tenn., Lubbock, Texas, Nashville, Tenn., Starkville, Miss., and Tucson, Az., for the best-of-three series from each site.

In addition, ESPN will have a full slate of Super Regionals studio coverage with hosts Shae Cornette, Kelsey Riggs and Matt Schick, along with college baseball analyst Adam Greenberg providing updates and recapping the action throughout the weekend from ESPN’s Bristol headquarters.

Supers Stats

The SEC leads the field with six Super Regionals participants, which includes an intra-conference matchup between No. 3 seed Tennessee and LSU – guaranteeing that the conference will have a team in the CWS.

LSU Hall of Fame head coach Paul Mainieri’s final season continues as the Tigers won their 25th regional title and will be making their 15th Super Regional appearance. Mainieri announced his retirement on May 28.

South Florida is appearing in the Super Regionals for the first time in program history.

No. 7 seed Mississippi State is making its 10th Super Regional appearance and is the only team to appear in every Super Regional since 2016.

Camera Compliments

ESPN will deploy “Ump Cam” – a camera in the mask of the home plate umpire giving viewers a unique angle of the batter’s box – at the Nashville and Starkville Super Regionals.

Additional Studio Coverage on SEC Network and ACC Network

SEC Network

SEC Network’s signature news and information show, SEC Now, will showcase comprehensive studio coverage of the six SEC baseball teams participating in Super Regionals action throughout the weekend. Host Dari Nowkhah and analyst David Dellucci will provide insight and commentary on conference teams in postseason play following the conclusion of each day’s games.

ACC Network

ACC Network will have coverage of the ACC’s three teams playing in this weekend’s Super Regionals during its flagship news and information show, All ACC. Hosts Kelsey Riggs and Jordan Cornette and will be joined by analyst Danny Graves for a full recap and breakdown each evening following the action.

All of this weekend’s games and studio programming are also available via the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider. Additional game times and networks will be announced as matchups are confirmed. ESPN is the home of 29 NCAA Championships, with the College World Series closing out the 2020-21 college sports season.

2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship – Super Regionals

Networks and times are subject to change

Austin Super Regional – No. 2 Texas vs. South Florida Commentators: Mike Monaco, Eduardo Perez Date Time (ET) Event Network Sat, June 12 9 p.m. South Florida vs. No. 2 Texas ESPNU Sun, June 13 9 p.m. No. 2 Texas vs. South Florida TBD Mon, June 14 4 p.m./7 p.m. Game 3 (if necessary) TBD

Columbia Super Regional – Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia Commentators: John Schriffen, Gaby Sanchez Date Time (ET) Event Network Sat, June 12 Noon Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia ESPNU Sun, June 13 Noon Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia TBD Mon. June 14 1 p.m. Game 3 (if necessary) ESPNU

Fayetteville Super Regional – No. 1 Arkansas vs. NC State Commentators: Mike Morgan, Todd Walker Date Time (ET) Event Network Fri, June 11 6 p.m. NC State vs. No. 1 Arkansas ESPNU Sat, June 12 3 p.m. No. 1 Arkansas vs. NC State ESPN2 Sun, June 13 6 p.m. Game 3 (if necessary) TBD

Knoxville Super Regional – No. 3 Tennessee vs. LSU Commentators: Tom Hart, Chris Burke Date Time (ET) Event Network Sat, June 12 7 p.m. LSU vs. No. 3 Tennessee ESPN2 Sun, June 13 Noon/3 p.m. No. 3 Tennessee vs. LSU TBD Sun, June 14 4 p.m./7 p.m. Game 3 (if necessary) TBD

Lubbock Super Regional – No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Stanford Commentators: Karl Ravech, Mike Rooney Date Time (ET) Event Network Fri, June 11 3 p.m. No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 8 Texas Tech ESPNU Sat, June 12 3 p.m. No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Stanford ESPNU Sun, June 13 3 p.m. Game 3 (if necessary) TBD

Nashville Super Regional – No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 East Carolina Commentators: Clay Matvick, Ben McDonald Date Time (ET) Event Network Fri, June 11 Noon No. 13 East Carolina vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt ESPN2 Sat, June 12 Noon No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 East Carolina ESPN2 Sun, June 13 3 p.m. Game 3 (if necessary) TBD

Starkville Super Regional – No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 10 Notre Dame Commentators: Dave Neal, Kyle Peterson Date Time (ET) Event Network Sat, June 12 2 p.m. No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Mississippi State ESPN Sun, June 13 6 p.m. No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 10 Notre Dame TBD Mon, June 14 7 p.m. Game 3 (if necessary) TBD