#RoadtoOmaha: ESPN Networks to Showcase up to 153 Games During 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, Beginning Friday
- Every Game of the Tournament Available on an ESPN Network
- Squeeze Play to Provide Extensive Surrounding Coverage of Regionals
From the first pitches to the final outs, ESPN has the Road to Omaha covered as it will present every game of the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Presented by Capital One, beginning on Friday, June 4, with NCAA Regionals action from all 16 sites across the country.
ESPN networks will combine to carry a potential 153 total matchups from the championship, which includes this weekend’s regionals (June 4-7), super regionals (June 11-14) and the Men’s College World Series (June 19-29/30).
Squeeze Play to Provide Extensive Surrounding Coverage
Squeeze Play, with hosts Matt Schick and Kris Budden, along with analyst Mike Rooney, will provide extensive whip-around coverage of the games this weekend with the latest scores, highlights and commentary from across all 16 Regional sites in addition to featuring up to four live games simultaneously. Squeeze Play will stream live on ESPN3 and the ESPN App beginning at noon ET each day of the Regional round, and will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU at various times throughout the first weekend of action.
The Field
The 64-team championship field was unveiled Monday on ESPN2 during the NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special Presented by Capital One. Each regional is a four-team, double-elimination tournament with one team advancing to the best-of-three super regional series.
Arkansas leads the way as the No. 1 overall seed, followed by No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Arizona, No. 6 TCU, No. 7 Mississippi State, No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 9 Stanford, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 11 Old Dominion, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 13 East Carolina, No. 14 Oregon, No. 15 Florida and No. 16 Louisiana Tech.
All of this weekend’s games are also available via the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider. Additional game times and networks will be announced as matchups are confirmed. ESPN is the home of 29 NCAA Championships, with the College World Series closing out the 2020-21 college sports season.
Additional Studio Coverage on SEC Network and ACC Network
SEC Network
SEC Network’s signature news and information show, SEC Now, will feature comprehensive studio coverage of the nine SEC baseball squads participating in regionals action throughout the weekend. Host Alyssa Lang and softball analyst Madison Shipman will provide insight and commentary for both the NCAA baseball regionals and the Women’s College World Series from the SEC Now set in Oklahoma City following the conclusion of each day’s games.
ACC Network
ACC Network will have coverage of the ACC’s eight teams playing in this weekend’s regionals during its flagship news and information show, All ACC. Hosts Kelsey Riggs, Jordan Cornette and Dalen Cuff will be joined by analyst Danny Graves for a full recap and breakdown each evening following the action. Additionally, Packer and Durham, ACCN’s weekday morning show from 7-10 a.m., hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham, will also provide reaction and interviews with winning head coaches and student-athletes throughout the ACC’s run in the tournament.
2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship – Regionals
Networks and times are subject to change
|Austin Regional
|Commentators: Bob Wischusen, Gregg Olson
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, June 4
|2 p.m.
|Southern vs No. 2 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|7 p.m.
|Fairfield vs Arizona State
|ESPN3
|Sat, June 5
|2 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 6
|2 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|8 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 7
|4 p.m.
|Game 7 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Columbia Regional
|Commentators: Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, June 4
|Noon
|Virginia vs South Carolina
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Jacksonville vs No. 11 Old Dominion
|ESPN3
|Sat, June 5
|Noon
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 6
|Noon
|Game 5
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 7
|7 p.m.
|Game 7 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Eugene Regional
|Commentators: Clay Matvick, Ben McDonald
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, June 4
|5 p.m.
|Central Conn. State vs No. 14 Oregon
|ESPN3
|10 p.m.
|LSU vs Gonzaga
|ESPNU
|Sat, June 5
|4 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|10 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 6
|6 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|10 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 7
|10 p.m.
|Game 7 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Fayetteville Regional
|Commentators: Steve Lenox, Lance Cormier
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, June 4
|3 p.m.
|NJIT vs No. 1 Arkansas
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Northeastern vs Nebraska
|ESPN3
|Sat, June 5
|3 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|9 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 6
|3 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|9 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 7
|7 p.m.
|Game 7 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Fort Worth Regional
|Commentators: Anish Shroff, Keith Moreland
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, June 4
|2 p.m.
|Dallas Baptist vs Oregon State
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|McNeese vs No. 6 TCU
|ESPN3
|Sat, June 5
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 6
|2 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 7
|4 p.m.
|Game 7 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Gainesville Regional
|Commentators: Jon Meterparel, Nick Belmonte
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, June 4
|Noon
|South Florida vs No. 15 Florida
|SECN
|5 p.m.
|South Alabama vs Miami
|ACCN
|Sat, June 5
|Noon
|Game 3
|TBD
|4 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 6
|Noon
|Game 5
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 7
|1 p.m.
|Game 7 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Greenville Regional
|Commentators: Chris Cotter, Danan Hughes
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, June 4
|Noon
|Norfolk State vs No. 13 East Carolina
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|Maryland vs Charlotte
|ESPN3
|Sat, June 5
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 6
|Noon
|Game 5
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 7
|1 p.m.
|Game 7 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Knoxville Regional
|Commentators: Mark Neely, Adam Greenberg
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, June 4
|Noon
|Liberty vs Duke
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Wright State vs No. 3 Tennessee
|ESPN3
|Sat, June 5
|Noon
|Game 3
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 6
|2 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 7
|1 p.m.
|Game 7 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Lubbock Regional
|Commentators: Dave Neal, Chris Burke
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, June 4
|Noon
|Army vs No. 8 Texas Tech
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina vs UCLA
|ESPNU
|Sat, June 5
|3 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|9 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 6
|3 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 7
|4 p.m.
|Game 7 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Nashville Regional
|Commentators: Mike Couzens, Greg Swindell
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Indiana State vs Georgia Tech
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Presbyterian vs No. 4 Vanderbilt
|SECN
|Sat, June 5
|2 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 6
|3 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|9 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 7
|7 p.m.
|Game 7 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Oxford Regional
|Commentators: Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, June 4
|3 p.m.
|Florida State vs Southern Miss
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Southeast Mo. State vs No. 12 Ole Miss
|ESPN3
|Sat, June 5
|Noon
|Game 3
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 6
|2 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 7
|7 p.m.
|Game 7 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Ruston Regional
|Commentators: Sam Ravech, Roddy Jones
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, June 4
|3 p.m.
|Alabama vs NC State
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Rider vs No. 16 Louisiana Tech
|ESPN3
|Sat, June 5
|3 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 6
|3 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 7
|4 p.m.
|Game 7 (if necessary)
|TBD
|South Bend Regional
|Commentators: Mike Morgan, Todd Walker
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Central Michigan vs No. 10 Notre Dame
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Michigan vs UConn
|ESPN3
|Sat, June 5
|Noon
|Game 3
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 6
|Noon
|Game 5
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 7
|1 p.m.
|Game 7 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Stanford Regional
|Commentators: John Schriffen, Xavier Scruggs
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, June 4
|4 p.m.
|North Dakota State vs No. 9 Stanford
|ESPN3
|9 p.m.
|Nevada vs UC Irvine
|ESPN3
|Sat, June 5
|4 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|9 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 6
|4 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|9 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 7
|10 p.m.
|Game 7 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Starkville Regional
|Commentators: Roy Philpott, Jay Walker
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, June 4
|3 p.m.
|Samford vs No. 7 Mississippi State
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Campbell vs VCU
|ESPN3
|Sat, June 5
|3 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|8 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 6
|3 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|8 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 7
|4 p.m.
|Game 7 (if necessary)
|TBD
|Tucson Regional
|Commentators: Roxy Bernstein, Wes Clements
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, June 4
|4 p.m.
|UC Santa Barbara
|ESPN3
|10 p.m.
|Grand Canyon vs No. 5 Arizona
|ESPN3
|Sat, June 5
|4 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|10 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 6
|3 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|9 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 7
|10 p.m.
|Game 7 (if necessary)
|TBD
ESPN Studio Show Coverage – 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship – Regionals
Networks and times are subject to change
*- Game 7 if needed
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Network
|Fri, June 4
|Noon
|Squeeze Play
Matt Schick, Kris Budden, Mike Rooney
|ESPN3
|3 p.m.
|Squeeze Play
Matt Schick, Kris Budden, Mike Rooney
|ESPN2
|Midnight
|SEC Now
Alyssa Lang, Madison Shipman
|SECN
|All ACC
Kelsey Riggs, Jordan Cornette, Dalen Cuff, Danny Graves
|ACCN
|Sat, June 5
|Noon
|Squeeze Play
Matt Schick, Kris Budden, Mike Rooney
|ESPN3
|4:30 p.m.
|Squeeze Play
Matt Schick, Kris Budden, Mike Rooney
|ESPN
|Midnight
|SEC Now
Alyssa Lang, Madison Shipman
|SECN
|All ACC
Kelsey Riggs, Jordan Cornette, Dalen Cuff, Danny Graves
|ACCN
|Sun, June 6
|Noon
|Squeeze Play
Matt Schick, Kris Budden, Mike Rooney
|ESPN3
|Squeeze Play
Matt Schick, Kris Budden, Mike Rooney
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|Squeeze Play
Matt Schick, Kris Budden, Mike Rooney
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|All ACC
Kelsey Riggs, Jordan Cornette, Dalen Cuff, Danny Graves
|ACCN
|Midnight
|SEC Now
Alyssa Lang, Madison Shipman
|SECN
|Mon, June 7
|1 p.m.
|Squeeze Play*
Matt Schick, Kris Budden, Mike Rooney
|ESPN3
|11 p.m.
|All ACC
Kelsey Riggs, Jordan Cornette, Dalen Cuff, Danny Graves
|ACCN
|Midnight
|SEC Now
Alyssa Lang, Madison Shipman
|SECN