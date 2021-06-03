RoadtoOmaha: ESPN Networks to Showcase up to 153 Games During 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, Beginning Friday

Every Game of the Tournament Available on an ESPN Network

From the first pitches to the final outs, ESPN has the Road to Omaha covered as it will present every game of the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Presented by Capital One, beginning on Friday, June 4, with NCAA Regionals action from all 16 sites across the country.

ESPN networks will combine to carry a potential 153 total matchups from the championship, which includes this weekend’s regionals (June 4-7), super regionals (June 11-14) and the Men’s College World Series (June 19-29/30).

Squeeze Play, with hosts Matt Schick and Kris Budden, along with analyst Mike Rooney, will provide extensive whip-around coverage of the games this weekend with the latest scores, highlights and commentary from across all 16 Regional sites in addition to featuring up to four live games simultaneously. Squeeze Play will stream live on ESPN3 and the ESPN App beginning at noon ET each day of the Regional round, and will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU at various times throughout the first weekend of action.

The Field

The 64-team championship field was unveiled Monday on ESPN2 during the NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special Presented by Capital One. Each regional is a four-team, double-elimination tournament with one team advancing to the best-of-three super regional series.

Arkansas leads the way as the No. 1 overall seed, followed by No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Arizona, No. 6 TCU, No. 7 Mississippi State, No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 9 Stanford, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 11 Old Dominion, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 13 East Carolina, No. 14 Oregon, No. 15 Florida and No. 16 Louisiana Tech.

All of this weekend’s games are also available via the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider. Additional game times and networks will be announced as matchups are confirmed. ESPN is the home of 29 NCAA Championships, with the College World Series closing out the 2020-21 college sports season.

Additional Studio Coverage on SEC Network and ACC Network

SEC Network

SEC Network’s signature news and information show, SEC Now, will feature comprehensive studio coverage of the nine SEC baseball squads participating in regionals action throughout the weekend. Host Alyssa Lang and softball analyst Madison Shipman will provide insight and commentary for both the NCAA baseball regionals and the Women’s College World Series from the SEC Now set in Oklahoma City following the conclusion of each day’s games.

ACC Network

ACC Network will have coverage of the ACC’s eight teams playing in this weekend’s regionals during its flagship news and information show, All ACC. Hosts Kelsey Riggs, Jordan Cornette and Dalen Cuff will be joined by analyst Danny Graves for a full recap and breakdown each evening following the action. Additionally, Packer and Durham, ACCN’s weekday morning show from 7-10 a.m., hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham, will also provide reaction and interviews with winning head coaches and student-athletes throughout the ACC’s run in the tournament.

2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship – Regionals

Networks and times are subject to change

Austin Regional Commentators: Bob Wischusen, Gregg Olson Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, June 4 2 p.m. Southern vs No. 2 Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Fairfield vs Arizona State ESPN3 Sat, June 5 2 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 6 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD 8 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 7 4 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

Columbia Regional Commentators: Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, June 4 Noon Virginia vs South Carolina ESPN2 7 p.m. Jacksonville vs No. 11 Old Dominion ESPN3 Sat, June 5 Noon Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 6 Noon Game 5 TBD 6 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 7 7 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

Eugene Regional Commentators: Clay Matvick, Ben McDonald Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, June 4 5 p.m. Central Conn. State vs No. 14 Oregon ESPN3 10 p.m. LSU vs Gonzaga ESPNU Sat, June 5 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD 10 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 6 6 p.m. Game 5 TBD 10 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 7 10 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

Fayetteville Regional Commentators: Steve Lenox, Lance Cormier Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, June 4 3 p.m. NJIT vs No. 1 Arkansas ESPN3 8 p.m. Northeastern vs Nebraska ESPN3 Sat, June 5 3 p.m. Game 3 TBD 9 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 6 3 p.m. Game 5 TBD 9 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 7 7 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

Fort Worth Regional Commentators: Anish Shroff, Keith Moreland Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, June 4 2 p.m. Dallas Baptist vs Oregon State ESPN3 7 p.m. McNeese vs No. 6 TCU ESPN3 Sat, June 5 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 6 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 7 4 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

Gainesville Regional Commentators: Jon Meterparel, Nick Belmonte Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, June 4 Noon South Florida vs No. 15 Florida SECN 5 p.m. South Alabama vs Miami ACCN Sat, June 5 Noon Game 3 TBD 4 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 6 Noon Game 5 TBD 6 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 7 1 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

Greenville Regional Commentators: Chris Cotter, Danan Hughes Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, June 4 Noon Norfolk State vs No. 13 East Carolina ESPN3 6 p.m. Maryland vs Charlotte ESPN3 Sat, June 5 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 6 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 6 Noon Game 5 TBD 6 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 7 1 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

Knoxville Regional Commentators: Mark Neely, Adam Greenberg Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, June 4 Noon Liberty vs Duke ACCN 6 p.m. Wright State vs No. 3 Tennessee ESPN3 Sat, June 5 Noon Game 3 TBD 6 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 6 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD 6 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 7 1 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

Lubbock Regional Commentators: Dave Neal, Chris Burke Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, June 4 Noon Army vs No. 8 Texas Tech ESPNU 7 p.m. North Carolina vs UCLA ESPNU Sat, June 5 3 p.m. Game 3 TBD 9 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 6 3 p.m. Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 7 4 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

Nashville Regional Commentators: Mike Couzens, Greg Swindell Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, June 4 1 p.m. Indiana State vs Georgia Tech ESPN3 7 p.m. Presbyterian vs No. 4 Vanderbilt SECN Sat, June 5 2 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 6 3 p.m. Game 5 TBD 9 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 7 7 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

Oxford Regional Commentators: Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, June 4 3 p.m. Florida State vs Southern Miss ESPNU 8 p.m. Southeast Mo. State vs No. 12 Ole Miss ESPN3 Sat, June 5 Noon Game 3 TBD 6 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 6 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD 6 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 7 7 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

Ruston Regional Commentators: Sam Ravech, Roddy Jones Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, June 4 3 p.m. Alabama vs NC State ESPN3 7 p.m. Rider vs No. 16 Louisiana Tech ESPN3 Sat, June 5 3 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 6 3 p.m. Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 7 4 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

South Bend Regional Commentators: Mike Morgan, Todd Walker Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, June 4 1 p.m. Central Michigan vs No. 10 Notre Dame ESPN3 7 p.m. Michigan vs UConn ESPN3 Sat, June 5 Noon Game 3 TBD 6 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 6 Noon Game 5 TBD 6 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 7 1 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

Stanford Regional Commentators: John Schriffen, Xavier Scruggs Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, June 4 4 p.m. North Dakota State vs No. 9 Stanford ESPN3 9 p.m. Nevada vs UC Irvine ESPN3 Sat, June 5 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD 9 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 6 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD 9 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 7 10 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

Starkville Regional Commentators: Roy Philpott, Jay Walker Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, June 4 3 p.m. Samford vs No. 7 Mississippi State ESPN3 8 p.m. Campbell vs VCU ESPN3 Sat, June 5 3 p.m. Game 3 TBD 8 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 6 3 p.m. Game 5 TBD 8 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 7 4 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

Tucson Regional Commentators: Roxy Bernstein, Wes Clements Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, June 4 4 p.m. UC Santa Barbara ESPN3 10 p.m. Grand Canyon vs No. 5 Arizona ESPN3 Sat, June 5 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD 10 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 6 3 p.m. Game 5 TBD 9 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 7 10 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

ESPN Studio Show Coverage – 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship – Regionals

