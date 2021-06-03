#RoadtoOmaha: ESPN Networks to Showcase up to 153 Games During 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, Beginning Friday

#RoadtoOmaha: ESPN Networks to Showcase up to 153 Games During 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, Beginning Friday

  • Every Game of the Tournament Available on an ESPN Network
  • Squeeze Play to Provide Extensive Surrounding Coverage of Regionals

From the first pitches to the final outs, ESPN has the Road to Omaha covered as it will present every game of the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Presented by Capital One, beginning on Friday, June 4, with NCAA Regionals action from all 16 sites across the country.

ESPN networks will combine to carry a potential 153 total matchups from the championship, which includes this weekend’s regionals (June 4-7), super regionals (June 11-14) and the Men’s College World Series (June 19-29/30).

Squeeze Play to Provide Extensive Surrounding Coverage  

Squeeze Play, with hosts Matt Schick and Kris Budden, along with analyst Mike Rooney, will provide extensive whip-around coverage of the games this weekend with the latest scores, highlights and commentary from across all 16 Regional sites in addition to featuring up to four live games simultaneously. Squeeze Play will stream live on ESPN3 and the ESPN App beginning at noon ET each day of the Regional round, and will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU at various times throughout the first weekend of action.

The Field

The 64-team championship field was unveiled Monday on ESPN2 during the NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special Presented by Capital One. Each regional is a four-team, double-elimination tournament with one team advancing to the best-of-three super regional series.

Arkansas leads the way as the No. 1 overall seed, followed by No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Arizona, No. 6 TCU, No. 7 Mississippi State, No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 9 Stanford, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 11 Old Dominion, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 13 East Carolina, No. 14 Oregon, No. 15 Florida and No. 16 Louisiana Tech.

All of this weekend’s games are also available via the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider. Additional game times and networks will be announced as matchups are confirmed. ESPN is the home of 29 NCAA Championships, with the College World Series closing out the 2020-21 college sports season.

Additional Studio Coverage on SEC Network and ACC Network

SEC Network

SEC Network’s signature news and information show, SEC Now, will feature comprehensive studio coverage of the nine SEC baseball squads participating in regionals action throughout the weekend. Host Alyssa Lang and softball analyst Madison Shipman will provide insight and commentary for both the NCAA baseball regionals and the Women’s College World Series from the SEC Now set in Oklahoma City following the conclusion of each day’s games.

ACC Network

ACC Network will have coverage of the ACC’s eight teams playing in this weekend’s regionals during its flagship news and information show, All ACC. Hosts Kelsey Riggs, Jordan Cornette and Dalen Cuff will be joined by analyst Danny Graves for a full recap and breakdown each evening following the action. Additionally, Packer and Durham, ACCN’s weekday morning show from 7-10 a.m., hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham, will also provide reaction and interviews with winning head coaches and student-athletes throughout the ACC’s run in the tournament.

2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship – Regionals

Networks and times are subject to change

Austin Regional
Commentators: Bob Wischusen, Gregg Olson
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 4 2 p.m. Southern vs No. 2 Texas Longhorn Network
  7 p.m. Fairfield vs Arizona State ESPN3
Sat, June 5 2 p.m. Game 3 TBD
  7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 6 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD
  8 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 7 4 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

 

Columbia Regional
Commentators: Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 4 Noon Virginia vs South Carolina ESPN2
  7 p.m. Jacksonville vs No. 11 Old Dominion ESPN3
Sat, June 5 Noon Game 3 TBD
  7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 6 Noon Game 5 TBD
  6 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 7 7 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

 

Eugene Regional
Commentators: Clay Matvick, Ben McDonald
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 4 5 p.m. Central Conn. State vs No. 14 Oregon ESPN3
  10 p.m. LSU vs Gonzaga ESPNU
Sat, June 5 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD
  10 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 6 6 p.m. Game 5 TBD
  10 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 7 10 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

 

Fayetteville Regional
Commentators: Steve Lenox, Lance Cormier
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 4 3 p.m. NJIT vs No. 1 Arkansas ESPN3
  8 p.m. Northeastern vs Nebraska ESPN3
Sat, June 5 3 p.m. Game 3 TBD
  9 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 6 3 p.m. Game 5 TBD
  9 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 7 7 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

 

Fort Worth Regional
Commentators: Anish Shroff, Keith Moreland
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 4 2 p.m. Dallas Baptist vs Oregon State ESPN3
  7 p.m. McNeese vs No. 6 TCU ESPN3
Sat, June 5 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
  7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 6 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD
  7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 7 4 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

 

Gainesville Regional
Commentators: Jon Meterparel, Nick Belmonte
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 4 Noon South Florida vs No. 15 Florida SECN
  5 p.m. South Alabama vs Miami ACCN
Sat, June 5 Noon Game 3 TBD
  4 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 6 Noon Game 5 TBD
  6 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 7 1 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

 

Greenville Regional
Commentators: Chris Cotter, Danan Hughes
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 4 Noon Norfolk State vs No. 13 East Carolina ESPN3
  6 p.m. Maryland vs Charlotte ESPN3
Sat, June 5 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
  6 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 6 Noon Game 5 TBD
  6 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 7 1 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

 

Knoxville Regional
Commentators: Mark Neely, Adam Greenberg
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 4 Noon Liberty vs Duke ACCN
  6 p.m. Wright State vs No. 3 Tennessee ESPN3
Sat, June 5 Noon Game 3 TBD
  6 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 6 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD
  6 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 7 1 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

 

Lubbock Regional
Commentators: Dave Neal, Chris Burke
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 4 Noon Army vs No. 8 Texas Tech ESPNU
  7 p.m. North Carolina vs UCLA ESPNU
Sat, June 5 3 p.m. Game 3 TBD
  9 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 6 3 p.m. Game 5 TBD
  7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 7 4 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

 

Nashville Regional
Commentators: Mike Couzens, Greg Swindell
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 4 1 p.m. Indiana State vs Georgia Tech ESPN3
  7 p.m. Presbyterian vs No. 4 Vanderbilt SECN
Sat, June 5 2 p.m. Game 3 TBD
  7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 6 3 p.m. Game 5 TBD
  9 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 7 7 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

 

Oxford Regional
Commentators: Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 4 3 p.m. Florida State vs Southern Miss ESPNU
  8 p.m. Southeast Mo. State vs No. 12 Ole Miss ESPN3
Sat, June 5 Noon Game 3 TBD
  6 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 6 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD
  6 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 7 7 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

 

Ruston Regional
Commentators: Sam Ravech, Roddy Jones
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 4 3 p.m. Alabama vs NC State ESPN3
  7 p.m. Rider vs No. 16 Louisiana Tech ESPN3
Sat, June 5 3 p.m. Game 3 TBD
  7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 6 3 p.m. Game 5 TBD
  7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 7 4 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

 

South Bend Regional
Commentators: Mike Morgan, Todd Walker
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 4 1 p.m. Central Michigan vs No. 10 Notre Dame ESPN3
  7 p.m. Michigan vs UConn ESPN3
Sat, June 5 Noon Game 3 TBD
  6 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 6 Noon Game 5 TBD
  6 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 7 1 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

 

Stanford Regional
Commentators: John Schriffen, Xavier Scruggs
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 4 4 p.m. North Dakota State vs No. 9 Stanford ESPN3
  9 p.m. Nevada vs UC Irvine ESPN3
Sat, June 5 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD
  9 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 6 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD
  9 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 7 10 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

 

Starkville Regional
Commentators: Roy Philpott, Jay Walker
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 4 3 p.m. Samford vs No. 7 Mississippi State ESPN3
  8 p.m. Campbell vs VCU ESPN3
Sat, June 5 3 p.m. Game 3 TBD
  8 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 6 3 p.m. Game 5 TBD
  8 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 7 4 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

 

Tucson Regional
Commentators: Roxy Bernstein, Wes Clements
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, June 4 4 p.m. UC Santa Barbara ESPN3
  10 p.m. Grand Canyon vs No. 5 Arizona ESPN3
Sat, June 5 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD
  10 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 6 3 p.m. Game 5 TBD
  9 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 7 10 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary) TBD

 

ESPN Studio Show Coverage – 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship – Regionals

Networks and times are subject to change

*- Game 7 if needed

 

Date Time (ET) Program Network
Fri, June 4 Noon Squeeze Play

Matt Schick, Kris Budden, Mike Rooney

 ESPN3
  3 p.m. Squeeze Play

Matt Schick, Kris Budden, Mike Rooney

 ESPN2
  Midnight SEC Now

Alyssa Lang, Madison Shipman

 SECN
    All ACC

Kelsey Riggs, Jordan Cornette, Dalen Cuff, Danny Graves

 ACCN
Sat, June 5 Noon Squeeze Play

Matt Schick, Kris Budden, Mike Rooney

 ESPN3
  4:30 p.m. Squeeze Play

Matt Schick, Kris Budden, Mike Rooney

 ESPN
  Midnight SEC Now

Alyssa Lang, Madison Shipman

 SECN
    All ACC

Kelsey Riggs, Jordan Cornette, Dalen Cuff, Danny Graves

 ACCN
Sun, June 6 Noon Squeeze Play

Matt Schick, Kris Budden, Mike Rooney

 ESPN3
    Squeeze Play

Matt Schick, Kris Budden, Mike Rooney

 ESPN2
  3 p.m. Squeeze Play

Matt Schick, Kris Budden, Mike Rooney

 ESPNU
  11 p.m. All ACC

Kelsey Riggs, Jordan Cornette, Dalen Cuff, Danny Graves

 ACCN
  Midnight SEC Now

Alyssa Lang, Madison Shipman

 SECN
Mon, June 7 1 p.m. Squeeze Play*

Matt Schick, Kris Budden, Mike Rooney

 ESPN3
  11 p.m. All ACC

Kelsey Riggs, Jordan Cornette, Dalen Cuff, Danny Graves

 ACCN
  Midnight SEC Now

Alyssa Lang, Madison Shipman

 SECN

 

