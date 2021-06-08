Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: Reigning World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to Host Chicago Cubs on June 27 for Exclusive, National Game of the Week

On Deck: Historic Rivalry Returns to ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell as Chicago Cubs Host St. Louis Cardinals June 13

ESPN today announced its Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell game selection for June 27: The World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will host the Chicago Cubs and Anthony Rizzo at 7 p.m. exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. Matt Vasgersian will provide commentary with analyst and World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney.

On deck:

The Chicago Cubs and Anthony Rizzo host their historic rival, the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado this Sunday, June 13 on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and ESPN analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Marly Rivera will describe the action on ESPN Radio, where coverage begins at 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Karl Ravech will host, alongside analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian with Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan contributing.

Weeknight action on ESPN

This Wednesday, June 9, the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani will host the Kansas City Royals and Andrew Benintendi on Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire. The full national telecast begins at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN, with Ravech, Kurkjian and former Big Leaguer Xavier Scruggs on the call.

The Cubs visit the first place Mets and Pete Alonso back-to-back nights at 7 p.m. on ESPN, starting with Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA on June 14. Kevin Connors, Scruggs and Kurkjian will call the full national telecast with Rivera reporting. The action continues Tuesday, with Ravech, Perez, Kurkjian and Rivera providing commentary. This game is subject to blackout restrictions in the Chicago market. The series continues Wednesday as the ESPN+ game of the day.

ESPN weeknight action continues on Wednesday, June 16, as the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. host the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts at 7 p.m. Connors, Perez and analyst Kyle Peterson will provide commentary. This game is subject to blackout restrictions in the Atlanta market.

Additional MLB content, including updated ESPN MLB Power Rankings, can be found on ESPN.com.

All ESPN MLB games and content are also available on the ESPN App. ESPN+ also continues to stream daily games.

Upcoming ESPN Major League Baseball schedule :

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Wed, Jun 9 9:30 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels

Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire Karl Ravech, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Jun 13 7 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Marly Rivera ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Mon, Jun 14 7 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets

Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA Kevin Connors, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian, Marly Rivera ESPN, ESPN App Tue, Jun 15 7 p.m. Chicago Cubs* vs. New York Mets

Telecast Presented by Taco Bell Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Marly Rivera ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Jun 16 7 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves*

Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire Kevin Connors, Eduardo Perez, Kyle Peterson ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*:

Date Time (ET) Game Wed, Jun 9 8 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Thu, Jun 10 1 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers Fri, Jun 11 2 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Sat, Jun 12 4 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics Sun, Jun 13 1 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Mon, Jun 14 7 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals Tue, Jun 15 9:30 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Wed, Jun 16 7 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

-30-