UEFA EURO 2020 Audience across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 up 23 Percent thru 36 Group Stage Matches

The 36 UEFA EURO 2020 Group Stage matches on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 through Wednesday, June 23, delivered an average audience of 869,000 viewers, a 23 percent increase compared to 707,000 viewers for the group stage matches of EURO 2016.
Highlights:
- Saturday’s Portugal-Germany on ESPN averaged 1.83 million viewers is the largest audience for a UEFA EURO group stage match since 2012 (Group C Spain vs. Italy match, seen by 2.19 million viewers on June 10, 2012)). It also ranks as the third most-viewed group stage match ever on ESPN networks and ABC
- The top five EURO 2020 group stage matches delivered more viewers than any group stage match in 2016, led by two Group F games by France – the 2018 FIFA World Cup champions.
Top-Five Matches in 2020:
|Date
|Network
|Matchup
|Viewers
|Sat, Jun 19
|ESPN
|Portugal vs. France
|1,826,000
|Tue, Jun 15
|ESPN
|France vs. Germany
|1,545,000
|Fri, Jun 18
|ESPN
|England vs. Scotland
|1,539,000
|Sat, Jun 19
|ABC
|Spain vs. Poland
|1,511,000
|Sat, Jun 12
|ABC
|Belgium vs. Russia
|1,374,000
***The audience in this report reflects match windows
Top 10 markets: Washington, D.C. (0.7), Miami-Ft. Lauderdale (0.7), New York (0.7), Raleigh-Durham (0.6), Philadelphia (0.6), Providence (0.6), Las Vegas (0.9), Boston (0.6), Orlando (0.5) and San Diego (0.5).
Round of 16 Matches
ESPN and ABC will televise Round of 16 matches beginning Saturday, June 26. Thirteen of the 16 teams in the knockout round are currently in the top-20 of FIFA World Rankings for men’s national teams, led by Belgium, France, England and Portugal, who rank among the top-five. All matches will stream live on the ESPN App.
EURO 2020 Round of 16 Schedule on ESPN/ABC:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Networks
|Sat, Jun 26
|11:30 a.m.
|Wales vs. Denmark
Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Italy vs. Austria
Ian Darke and Stewart Robson
|ABC
|Sun, Jun 27
|11:30 a.m.
|Netherlands vs. Czech Republic
Derek Rae and Efan Ekoku
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Belgium vs. Portugal
Champion and Twellman
|ABC
|Mon, Jun 28
|11:30 a.m.
|Croatia vs. Spain
Rae and Ekoku
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|France vs. Switzerland
Champion and Twellman
|ESPN
|Tues, Jun 29
|11:30 a.m.
|England vs. Germany
Darke and Robson
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Sweden vs. Ukraine
Steve Cangialosi and Alejandro Moreno
|ESPN
