UEFA EURO 2020 Audience across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 up 23 Percent thru 36 Group Stage Matches

The 36 UEFA EURO 2020 Group Stage matches on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 through Wednesday, June 23, delivered an average audience of 869,000 viewers, a 23 percent increase compared to 707,000 viewers for the group stage matches of EURO 2016.

Highlights:

  • Saturday’s Portugal-Germany on ESPN averaged 1.83 million viewers is the largest audience for a UEFA EURO group stage match since 2012 (Group C Spain vs. Italy match, seen by 2.19 million viewers on June 10, 2012)). It also ranks as the third most-viewed group stage match ever on ESPN networks and ABC
  • The top five EURO 2020 group stage matches delivered more viewers than any group stage match in 2016, led by two Group F games by France – the 2018 FIFA World Cup champions.

Top-Five Matches in 2020:

Date Network Matchup Viewers
Sat, Jun 19 ESPN Portugal vs. France 1,826,000
Tue, Jun 15 ESPN France vs. Germany 1,545,000
Fri, Jun 18 ESPN England vs. Scotland 1,539,000
Sat, Jun 19 ABC Spain vs. Poland 1,511,000
Sat, Jun 12 ABC Belgium vs. Russia 1,374,000

***The audience in this report reflects match windows

Top 10 markets: Washington, D.C. (0.7), Miami-Ft. Lauderdale (0.7), New York (0.7), Raleigh-Durham (0.6), Philadelphia (0.6), Providence (0.6), Las Vegas (0.9), Boston (0.6), Orlando (0.5) and San Diego (0.5).

Round of 16 Matches

ESPN and ABC will televise Round of 16 matches beginning Saturday, June 26. Thirteen of the 16 teams in the knockout round are currently in the top-20 of FIFA World Rankings for men’s national teams, led by Belgium, France, England and Portugal, who rank among the top-five. All matches will stream live on the ESPN App.

EURO 2020 Round of 16 Schedule on ESPN/ABC:

Date Time (ET) Match Networks
Sat, Jun 26 11:30 a.m. Wales vs. Denmark

Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman

 ESPN
  2:30 p.m. Italy vs. Austria

Ian Darke and Stewart Robson

 ABC
Sun, Jun 27 11:30 a.m. Netherlands vs. Czech Republic

Derek Rae and Efan Ekoku

 ESPN
  2:30 p.m. Belgium vs. Portugal

Champion and Twellman

 ABC
Mon, Jun 28 11:30 a.m. Croatia vs. Spain

Rae and Ekoku

 ESPN
  2:30 p.m. France vs. Switzerland

Champion and Twellman

 ESPN
Tues, Jun 29 11:30 a.m. England vs. Germany

Darke and Robson

 ESPN
  2:30 p.m. Sweden vs. Ukraine

Steve Cangialosi and Alejandro Moreno

 ESPN

