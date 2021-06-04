UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai June 5 Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Event features heavyweight showdown between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai

Main Card begins at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims begin at 4 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai is set for this Saturday, June 5, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and prelims beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET with UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai followed immediately at 6 p.m. ET with UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai exclusively on ESPN+.

The main event will be headlined by a pair of top 10-ranked heavyweights in Jairzinho Rozenstruik (11-2) and Augusto Sakai (15-2-1). Rozenstruik returns to the Octagon after losing by unanimous decision to Ciryl Gane in February. Suriname’s Rozenstruik is a feared striker who has scored all five of his UFC victories by knockout with a near-perfect record, including a pair of signature wins featuring the second-fastest finish (0:09 vs. Allen Crowder) and the latest finish (24:56 vs. Alistair Overeem) in UFC heavyweight history. Sakai enters the fight having a six-fight win streak snapped in his last fight against Alistair Overeem in September. Sakai also started his UFC career 4-0 before the loss to Overeem. The 29-year-old made a splash on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2018, where he defeated Marcos Conrado by knockout.

The co-main features another pair of ranked heavyweights, as Walt Harris (13-9-0), currently ranked no. 8 in the division, will face no. 11-ranked Marcin Tybura (21-6-0) as both men try to climb the ranks in hopes of a future shot at the title.

Calling the live action will be Brendan Fitzgerald, on the play-by-play, alongside former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, and former two-time UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, as the color commentators. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

The Ultimate Fighter 29 on ESPN+: Episode 2 of The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega debuts Tuesday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET. The 29th season of the iconic reality series – will see UFC® featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coach men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract. How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA Stories

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai (All times ET)

Programming

Fri., June 4 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai ESPN+ Sat., June 5 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by U.S. Army: (PRELIMS) ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by U.S. Army: (MAIN CARD) ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7:00 PM Main Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusto Sakai Co-Main Walt Harris vs. Marcin Tybura Undercard Roman Dolidze vs. Laureano Staropoli Undercard Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Miguel Baeza Undercard Dusko Todorovic vs. Gregory Rodrigues Undercard Tom Breese vs. Antonio Arroyo 4:00 PM Feature Montana De La Rosa vs. Ariane Lipski Undercard Tanner Boser vs. Ilir Latifi Undercard Francisco Trinaldo vs. Muslim Salikhov Undercard Makwan Amirkhani vs. Kamuela Kirk Undercard Alan Patrick vs. Mason Jones Undercard Manon Fiorot vs. Tabatha Ricci Undercard Sean Woodson vs. Youssef Zalal Undercard Claudio Puelles vs. Jordan Leavitt



