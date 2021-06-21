Video Highlights: Hall of Famer Magic Johnson Discusses Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, LeBron James & More on ESPN Morning Shows

ESPN RadioFirst TakeGet Up!Studio Shows

Video Highlights: Hall of Famer Magic Johnson Discusses Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, LeBron James & More on ESPN Morning Shows

Photo of Michael Skarka Michael Skarka 17 hours ago

Earlier today, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson joined ESPN’s morning shows across TV and radio – Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, Get Up and First Take – live from the network’s New York Seaport Studios. The five-time NBA champion provided must-see insight and analysis on the biggest NBA headlines.

Highlights

  • On Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers: Watch
  • On LeBron James and the future of the Los Angeles Lakers:Watch
  • On Kevin Durant’s Game 7 performance:Watch
  • On Durant vs. James: Watch

For more, visit ESPN’s YouTube channel and follow Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, Get Up and First Take on Twitter.

-30-

Media Contact: Michael Skarka [email protected]

Photo of Michael Skarka

Michael Skarka

Back to top button
Close