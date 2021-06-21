ESPN RadioFirst TakeGet Up!Studio Shows
Video Highlights: Hall of Famer Magic Johnson Discusses Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, LeBron James & More on ESPN Morning Shows
Earlier today, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson joined ESPN’s morning shows across TV and radio – Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, Get Up and First Take – live from the network’s New York Seaport Studios. The five-time NBA champion provided must-see insight and analysis on the biggest NBA headlines.
Highlights
- On Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers: Watch
- On LeBron James and the future of the Los Angeles Lakers:Watch
- On Kevin Durant’s Game 7 performance:Watch
- On Durant vs. James: Watch
