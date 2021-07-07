Abby’s Places Debuts Today, Exclusively on ESPN+

Abby Wambach will host Abby’s Places, the first new series in the expansion of the Peyton’s Places franchise on ESPN+. Join the soccer superstar as she takes on Manning’s signature show and explores what makes her game the most beautiful of all. Through conversations with soccer legends of the past and present and celebrities who have seen it all, Abby will showcase what makes soccer such a sensation worldwide. The first episode of the show is available now on ESPN+.

“Peyton’s Places showed the passion Peyton has for bringing important stories in American football history to audiences,” said Wambach. “I’m really excited to expand the Places universe to REAL football and show why it’s the world’s favorite sport.”

In episode 1, Wambach meets up with Manning to challenge his notion that “real” football involves an oblong-shaped ball and shoulder pads. She continues her quest at Chicago’s famed Soldier Field with Walter Payton’s son, Jarrett Payton, and former U.S. Men’s National Soccer team captain Brian McBride.

“Creating and working on Peyton’s Places has been such an incredible experience so far – getting to celebrate the game I love by traveling to iconic locations and having conversations with so many players, coaches and key figures – this is a tough gig to top,” said Manning. “I’m so glad we’re expanding the series to other sports and I know Abby will be an excellent host to give fans a unique look into the world of soccer.”

Abby’s Places is produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+. The series is executive produced by Omaha Productions.

