ABC to Exclusively Televise ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball for First Time on August 8

ESPN today announced that for the first time, Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell – the exclusive, national Major League Baseball game of the week – will air exclusively on ABC, August 8, at 7 p.m. ET. The marquee matchup will feature the Chicago Cubs and Kris Bryant hosting the first place Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson. The game telecast will be available to stream on the ESPN App. Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes.

Matt Vasgersian will provide commentary for the game telecast with analyst and World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney. The trio will provide commentary from site. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Karl Ravech hosts Baseball Tonight alongside analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian, plus Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan contributing news updates.

In 2020, ABC aired its first MLB Postseason game in 25 years (since 1995) during the MLB Wild Card Series, produced by ESPN.

For more information on ESPN’s MLB schedule, including MLB All-Star coverage, visit ESPN Press Room.

