ACC Network to Offer Expansive Coverage of ACC Football Kickoff, Live from Charlotte July 21-22

On-Air Personalities from Packer and Durham, The Huddle and More Will Preview the Season and Report the Latest News and Storylines from the Queen City

Interviews with all 14 ACC Football Head Coaches and Participating Student-Athletes from Across the Conference

Commissioner Jim Phillips Forum to Air Live July 21 at 9:30 a.m. ET

ACC Network will be live from the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte for the first time on July 21-22, for two days of expansive coverage of the conference’s annual football media days. The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage to date.

ACC Football Kickoff will feature interviews with head coaches, student-athletes, insiders and more beginning at 9 a.m. ET each day. Packer and Durham’s Mark Packer and Wes Durham will be on site at the Westin Charlotte, as will The Huddle team of host Jordan Cornette and analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, and Mark Richt offering insight and analysis and reporting on the buzz surrounding each ACC football team. In addition, Kelsey Riggs and Katie George will report live from the Westin.

ESPN.com will have additional coverage from Charlotte with Andrea Adelson and David Hale breaking down of all of the storylines as teams prepare for their preseason camps.

ACC Football Kickoff Programming Highlights

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips’ First Forum : New ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips will open ACC Football Kickoff by addressing media in attendance and viewers at home with his first Commissioner’s Forum live at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21.

: New ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips will open by addressing media in attendance and viewers at home with his first Commissioner’s Forum live at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21. Coastal Division on Wednesday, July 21 : The ACC’s Coastal Division teams will be first to make their rounds and appearances on ACCN on July 21. Coastal Division teams include: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

: The ACC’s Coastal Division teams will be first to make their rounds and appearances on ACCN on July 21. Coastal Division teams include: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Atlantic Division Teams on Thursday, July 22 : The ACC’s Atlantic Division teams will be on full display July 22. Atlantic Division teams include: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

: The ACC’s Atlantic Division teams will be on full display July 22. Atlantic Division teams include: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Syracuse and Wake Forest. Head Coaches/Student Athlete Press Conferences: All 14 ACC football head coaches and participating student-athlete press conferences will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.

*The list of attending players can be found here.

The 2021 ACC Football Preseason Poll, All ACC Team and Preseason Player of the Year will be announced exclusively on Packer and Durham the week of July 26 with the Preseason Poll announced on Monday, July 26 and the Preseason All-ACC Team and Players of the Year on Tuesday, July 27.

Date Time (ET) Program Network Mon, July 19 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN Tues, July 20 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN Wed, July 21 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ACC Football Kickoff ACCN 10:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Coastal Division Head Coaches and Student-Athlete Press Conferences ACCNX Thu, July 22 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ACC Football Kickoff ACCN 9:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. Atlantic Division Head Coaches and Student-Athlete Press Conferences ACCNX Fri, July 23 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T TV, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu+ Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.

Media Contact: Amy Ufnowski [email protected], @amyuf