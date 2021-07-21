ACC Network Unveils Plans for Exclusive October Football Games, Preseason ACC Football Road Trip and We’re #1! – The Story of 1990 ACC Football Documentary

Boston College at Clemson (Oct. 2) and Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (Oct. 9) Games to Air Exclusively on ACCN

High-profile October football matchups exclusive to ACC Network, a 14-campus preseason road trip, and a documentary highlighting the 1990 football season were among ACCN’s exciting plans revealed Wednesday at ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. Upcoming programming and events scheduled for the 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports include: Boston College at Clemson (October 2) and Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (October 9), ACC Football Road Trip and We’re #1! – The Story of 1990 ACC Football.

Intriguing Matchups Set for ACCN in October

A pair of intriguing football games exclusive to ACCN are set for Weeks 5 and 6 of the 2021 season as six-time defending ACC Champion Clemson hosts Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 2, and 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinalist Notre Dame travels to Virginia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 9.

ACCN will be on hand to celebrate Homecoming at Clemson as Dabo Swinney and the Tigers welcome second-year head coach Jeff Hafley and the Eagles to Death Valley for an Atlantic Division showdown on October 2. Last season, the Eagles nearly pulled off the upset before Clemson rallied in the second half to win 34-28. On October 9, the Hokies and Fighting Irish clash for the fourth time in the series’ history and second time at Lane Stadium. Notre Dame topped Virginia Tech, 21-20, in the two teams’ last meeting on November 2, 2019.

Game times and additional events scheduled for the network will be announced in the coming weeks.

ACC Football Road Trip

As kickoff to the 2021 football season looms, ACCN will embark on a month-long, 14-school preseason road trip beginning in Raleigh at NC State on Wednesday, Aug. 4. ACC Football Road Trip will include a series of 14 one-hour shows airing in primetime over four weeks from campuses across the conference. ACC Football Road Trip will preview each team’s upcoming season and include exclusive interviews with head coaches and student-athletes, while showcasing unique aspects of those 14 football campuses.

ACCN anchors and analysts scheduled to participate in ACC Football Road Trip include: Jordan Cornette, Chris Cotter, Dalen Cuff, Mark Herzlich, Roddy Jones, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt and Kelsey Riggs. The complete schedule is listed below.

We’re #1! – The Story of 1990 ACC Football

We’re #1! – The Story of 1990 ACC Football, a documentary chronicling the remarkable 1990 football season in the Atlantic Coast Conference will debut in October. Produced in partnership with Raycom Sports, the one-hour show highlights the top teams in the ACC that season, specifically two teams that spent time ranked No. 1 – Virginia and Georgia Tech. The documentary includes footage from one of the most exciting games in ACC history – Georgia Tech upsetting top-ranked Virginia, 41-38, in early November, on a last-second field goal. The Yellow Jackets went on to win the ACC title and claimed a share of that season’s national title. The show also includes a roundtable discussion with stars of the 1990 Cavaliers (Shawn Moore, Chris Slade and Terry Kirby) and Yellow Jackets (Marco Coleman, Shawn Jones, Scott Sisson and Ken Swilling) at the College Football Hall of Fame.

ACC Football Road Trip Dates and Locations

Date Time Location Wed, Aug. 4 7 p.m. NC State Thu, Aug. 5 7 p.m. Duke Fri, Aug. 6 7 p.m. North Carolina Mon, Aug. 9 7 p.m. Louisville Tue, Aug. 10 7 p.m. Pitt Wed, Aug. 11 7 p.m. Boston College Fri, Aug. 13 7 p.m. Syracuse Mon, Aug. 16 7 p.m. Virginia Wed, Aug. 18 7 p.m. Georgia Tech Thu, Aug. 19 7 p.m. Wake Forest Fri, Aug. 20 7 p.m. Virginia Tech Mon, Aug. 23 7 p.m. Miami Wed, Aug. 25 7 p.m. Florida State Fri, Aug. 27 7 p.m. Clemson

