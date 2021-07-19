Ahmad Inside Now Streaming on ESPN+

Ahmad Inside, the latest ESPN+ series featuring Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Ahmad Rashad in conversation with NBA Hall of Famers about the 1980s and 90s era of basketball, is available to stream now. In the series, Rashad, one of the signature faces of that era – also host and executive producer of one the longest running shows of its kind – “Inside Stuff” – will revisit some of the league’s greatest moments alongside its biggest stars. In one-on-one interviews with five Hall of Famers – Charles Barkley, Clyde Drexler, Patrick Ewing, Gary Payton and Pat Riley – these legends recall how the game was played back in the day, with plenty of never-before-heard stories and recollections of their battles with Michael Jordan.

Said Rashad: “These are some of basketball’s greatest figures of all time, who starred in the most competitive era of the sport, with some of the fiercest rivalries. They, of course, have some extraordinary stories. I think fans of the sport and that era will delight in hearing those stories told first hand and seeing another side of these familiar faces.”

All five episodes are available to stream now on ESPN+ and will air on ESPN2.

