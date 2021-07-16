Championship Weekend Scores for ESPN across Platforms

60.7 Million Viewers Reached across ESPN Networks and ABC – 1 in 3 TV Viewers

Biggest Weekend for ESPN Digital since March

A variety of champions were crowned this weekend and ESPN/ABC were right in the thick of it, setting notable viewership and usage marks. Overall, for the three days (Saturday-Monday), 60,658,000 viewers tuned in to an ESPN network or sports on ABC – one in three TV viewers in the U.S.

“This past weekend is a testament to sports being back…period,” said Flora Kelly, ESPN vice president, strategic and brand insights. “Through our top-notch and diverse portfolio of rights, ESPN is the only brand that reaches the vast and diverse group of people we call sports fans. Our ability to serve these fans across various platforms ensures we stay with them and cater to their sports needs throughout such a pivotal sports weekend.”

Other significant results:

Saturday’s UFC 264 Prelims across ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ was the highest-rated UFC prelims since UFC 246, and UFC 264 was the best ESPN+ PPV to date.

The weekend’s Wimbledon singles finals peaked at 1.6 million viewers for Saturday’s Ladies’ Championship and 2.6 million for Sunday’s Gentlemen’s Championship.

Sunday’s final of the UEFA EURO 2020 averaged 6.5 million viewers, up 31% from the 2016 championship game. It was the most-watched EURO telecast since 2008.

Sunday’s Game 3 of The NBA Finals averaged 9.1 million viewers, up 51% from the same game last year. Also, the telecast propelled ABC to win the night across all of television and in all key demos, including the Adult and Male demos.

That night’s MLB Draft was the most-watched first round ever.

Monday’s Home Run Derby was the most-watched since 2017, up 13% to an average of 7.1 million viewers.

ABC and ESPN were the top two networks in prime time from Saturday through Monday among all viewers and among all key male and adult demos.

For the three days, ESPN’s digital reach was the most since March 20, the start of March Madness.

ESPN and ABC drove 55% of social interactions about live sports . The ESPYS was Saturday’s most social sporting event on linear television.

Nearly one billion minutes were spent streaming TVE and ESPN+ on ESPN and Hulu touchpoints, up 110% from the same weekend last year and up 231% from 2019.

