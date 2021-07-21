Clinton Yates Hosts The Undefeated & ESPN Podcast, Black History Always, Beginning July 28

The Undefeated columnist, commentator and host Clinton Yates will lead a new The Undefeated and ESPN Podcast, Black History Always, produced by Roj Grobes, beginning July 28. “Black History Always,” powered by The Undefeated, is a company-wide content commitment initiative that launched in Jan. 2021 to further highlight Black stories beyond the traditional Black History Month in February.

“With Black History Always [podcast], we’re looking to remind people that who we are as a culture is a living, breathing entity in all parts of American society,” said Yates. “It’s not just history books and social media. The humans who make up the fabric and backbone of this country aren’t all superstars or slaves. We contain multitudes and everyone deserves to be heard. So tune in.”

Yates’ twice-monthly show will be a deep-dive into stories of the intersection of race, sports and culture — stories from the headlines of The Undefeated that empower, inspire and highlight moments of athletic and moral heroism. The show examines moments of change and progress, as well as a focus on how much work is still to be done in the movement for social justice and equity.

Yates has appeared as a commentator on ESPN television and radio programs as well as serving as a columnist for The Undefeated since 2016. Prior to ESPN, Yates worked for The Washington Post for nine years where he covered local news, sports, politics, pop culture and more.

The Undefeated on ESPN+

The “Black History Always” initiative also features a monthly special available on The Undefeated on ESPN+. Yates is a producer on July’s edition, “Monochrome,” which will highlight and celebrate the Black experience in skateboarding, in recognition of Black Olympians. “Monochrome” will debut July 29.

Expanding ESPN Podcasts Lineup

The debut of the Black History Always podcast marks another recent addition to the always-expanding ESPN Podcasts lineup, which also saw the premiere of the UFC-focused DC & RC with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on July 8. More can’t-miss shows with industry-leading voices will launch in the coming months with details to be announced soon.

—

About ESPN Podcasts

ESPN Audio launched its first podcast in 2005 and is a leader in the sports genre – in 2020 ESPN Podcasts were downloaded a record 499.3 million times by on average an estimated 4.8 million listeners a month – with more than 35 original offerings, plus shows from ESPN Radio and television. Offerings focus on “sports passions” (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.), storytelling (30 for 30 and ESPN Daily) and compelling personalities (including The Right Time with Bomani Jones, That’s What She Said with Sarah Spain and Jalen & Jacoby). ESPN’s podcasts are available wherever you download your podcasts and on ESPN.com.

About The Undefeated:

The Undefeated is ESPN’s multiplatform content initiative exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture. The digital hub, TheUndefeated.com, which launched in May 2016, combines innovative long-form and short-form storytelling, investigation, original reporting and provocative commentary to enlighten and entertain African Americans and sports fans seeking a deeper understanding of black athletes, culture and related issues. In addition to its cutting-edge content, The Undefeated seeks to be a thought-leader on race, sports and culture in the country – convening insightful forums to discuss and debate topical issues affecting sports and race in America.

-30-

Media Contacts:

ESPN Audio – Michael Skarka [email protected]

The Undefeated – Kimberly Jarvis [email protected]