Draft Pro Day Featuring Top Prospects to Air Tuesday, July 13, on ESPN2

Draft Pro Day will air live on Tuesday, July 13, at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN2, featuring a number of draft prospects participating in on-court workouts, as well as on-air interviews. Participants include Brandon Boston Jr. (Kentucky), Jalen Johnson (Duke), Kai Jones (Texas), Scottie Lewis (Florida), Moses Moody (Arkansas) and Jericho Sims (Texas). Former Kentucky Wildcat Terrence Clarke, a draft prospect who died tragically earlier this year, will also be honored during the telecast.

Host Dalen Cuff and analyst Kendrick Perkins will handle commentary for the event, with NBA Draft analyst Mike Schmitz on-site providing analysis, as well as conducting interviews, from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif.

-30-