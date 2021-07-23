ESPN Begins All-Encompassing Coverage of Little League Baseball & Softball Games Saturday

Little League Softball World Series from Greenville, N.C., August 11-18

Little League Baseball World Series from Williamsport, Pa., August 19-29

MLB Little League Classic on Sunday Night Baseball August 22 Features Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani Facing Cleveland Indians and José Ramírez in Williamsport

ESPN platforms will provide expansive coverage of all Little League Baseball and Softball U.S. Region and World Series action across ABC, ESPN’s linear networks and ESPN+. The action begins this weekend with Little League Softball Region Tournament games and culminates with ESPN’s multi-platform coverage of the Little League Baseball World Series from Williamsport, Pa., August 19-29.

Little League Softball

ESPN’s 75-game Little League Softball Region Tournament slate begins this Saturday, July 24, on ESPN+ with the start of Central, East, Southeast, Southwest and West Region action. Longhorn Network will televise the final four games of the Southwest Region tournament.

Little League Softball Region Tournament coverage concludes Friday, July 30, with the West Region Championship at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+. For a full schedule of games, visit the Little League website.

Little League Softball World Series Region Locations

East (Bristol, Conn.); West (San Bernardino, Calif.); Central (Whitestown, Ind.); Southwest (Waco, Tex.); Southeast (Warner Robins, Ga.).

The 2021 Little League Softball World Series will take place in Greenville, N.C., August 11-18. The tournament will be formatted with two pools of five teams. The playing pools are named in celebration of legends of the game—Jennie Finch and ESPN’s Jessica Mendoza. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU and ESPN+ will carry all the action leading up to the Little League Softball World Series Championship on Wednesday, August 18, at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN’s Little League Softball Commentators:

Jim Barbar, Trey Bender, Mark Brown, Kris Budden, Jenny Dalton-Hill, Drew Fellios, Tiffany Greene, Courtney Lyle, Mike Monaco, Mike Morgan, Jennie Ritter, Eric Rothman, Amanda Scarborough, Matt Schick, John Schriffen, Doug Sherman, Madison Shipman, Michele Smith, Natasha Watley.

Little League Baseball

ESPN’s coverage of Little League Baseball begins August 5 with the first game of the Southwest Region tournament. ESPN, ESPN2, Longhorn Network, ABC and ESPN+ will televise all 90 region tournament games showcasing Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West Region action, as each division vies for a trip to Williamsport, Pa., to compete for the Little League Baseball World Series Championship. ESPN’s Little League Baseball coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and ESPN+ is presented by T-Mobile.

Little League Baseball World Series Region Locations

Great Lakes (Whitestown, Ind.); Mid-Atlantic (Bristol, Conn.); Midwest (Whitestown, Ind.); New England (Bristol, Conn.); Northwest (San Bernardino, Calif.); Southeast (Warner Robins, Ga.); Southwest (Waco, Texas); West (San Bernardino, Calif.).

ESPN’s coverage of the Little League Baseball World Series from Williamsport, Pa., begins August 19. The Little League Baseball World Series will consist of two brackets named in honor of MLB Hall of Famers, Hank Aaron and Tom Seaver. The action culminates with the Little League World Series Championship on Sunday, August 29, on ABC.

ESPN’s Little League Baseball Commentators:

Jim Barbar, Trey Bender, Mark Brown, Chris Burke, David Dellucci, Julie Foudy, Danny Graves, Tim Kurkjian, Clay Matvick, Mike Monaco, Jessica Mendoza, Keith Moreland, Mike Morgan, Gregg Olson, Kyle Peterson, Karl Ravech, Sam Ravech, Sabastian Salazar, John Schriffen, Xavier Scruggs, Doug Sherman, Anish Shroff, Matt Stewart.

ESPN’s Little League coverage will also include the MLB Little League Classic on Sunday, August 22, as the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani play the Cleveland Indians and José Ramírez on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. More information on coverage plans will be provided in the coming weeks.

-30-