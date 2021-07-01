ESPN E60 Goes Behind Scenes of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow with Champion Gymnast Turned Hollywood Stunt Performer

How did an All-American gymnast at UCLA become one of the most sought-after stunt performers in Hollywood?

On the eve of the release of Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated film Black Widow, ESPN E60 will go behind the scenes to tell the story of Heidi Moneymaker, who helps bring the film’s title character to life as a stunt double for star Scarlett Johansson.

The half-hour E60 documentary “Moneymaker – Behind Black Widow,” narrated by Johansson, will debut on ESPN+ on Monday, July 5, a few days before the Friday, July 9, release of Black Widow simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets.

Excerpts from the E60 story also will air on ESPN SportsCenter during the week leading up to the film’s premiere, and an eight-minute version will air on ESPN’s Outside the Lines on Saturday, July 10.

In Black Widow, Johansson reprises her role as the covert Avenger Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, who confronts her past as a spy and assassin before becoming an Avenger. In playing the part, Johansson collaborates with Moneymaker, whose incredible athleticism and choreography as a stunt double elevates the character.

At UCLA, Moneymaker was a multi-time All-American as well as a Pac-10 all-around champion. The E60 special includes exclusive behind-the-scenes video to bring viewers the heart-pounding origin story of Moneymaker and how she and her sister, Renae, who also was a college gymnast, rose from their Santa Rosa, Calif., hometown to become two of the best stunt performers in the business.

The E60 special “Moneymaker – Behind Black Widow” was directed by 14-time Emmy winning producer Martin Khodabakhshian. Click HERE for additional behind-the-scenes information on the E60 project.

About Marvel Studios’ Black Widow

The highly-anticipated theatrical premiere of Black Widow on Friday, July 9, will correspond with its release on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets.

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Joining Scarlett Johansson in the new feature film are Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Black Widow —the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

(Heidi Moneymaker gymnastics image courtesy UCLA Athletics)

