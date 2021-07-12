ESPN Preps for 2021 College Football Season with Comprehensive Coverage of Conference Media Days

More than 100 hours of programming across 16 conferences, starting Wed., July 14

ESPN’s extensive programming surrounding the 2021 college football campaign begins with coverage of conference media days and kickoff events over the coming weeks, including the return of College Football Live.

Kicking off on Wednesday, July 14, ESPN will have more than 100 hours of programming covering 16 conferences, including live, on-site commentary from on-air personalities across ESPN networks from ACC Football Kickoff, Big 12 Media Days Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions, SWAC Media Day, Sun Belt Media Day and the American’s Media Day.

College Football Live, SportsCenter Carry Kickoff Coverage

ESPN’s daily college football studio show, College Football Live, will highlight comments and news from college football media day events. The show will air on Wednesday and Thursday, July 14-15, as well as Monday – Friday, July 19-23. Additionally, College Football Live will break down Pac-12 Media Days on July 26-27 and highlight American Media Day on August 3-4. SportsCenter will also carry highlights of conference media days throughout the month.

SEC Network

SEC Network’s coverage of 2021 SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions boasts 46 hours of original programming from Birmingham, the most in the network’s history. SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show will showcase wall-to-wall coverage of “talking season.” For more details, please click here.

ACC Network

ACC Network will be on site in Charlotte at ACC Football Kickoff for the first time, with live studio programming from Charlotte on July 21 and 22. On-air personalities from Packer and Durham, The Huddle and more will provide preseason news and storylines from the Queen City. For more details, please click here.

Longhorn Network

Heading into its 10th anniversary, Longhorn Network will continue its comprehensive programming surrounding Big 12 Media Days. On July 14 and 15, host Lowell Galindo and analyst Fozzy Whittaker will be live from the LHN studios in Austin, while reporter Alex Loeb will be live on-site in Arlington. Coverage on LHN starts at 11:30 a.m. both days.

ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream live and on-demand coverage of Big 12 Media Days, along with many other conferences, including the American, Conference USA, Southland, SoCon, Big Sky, Big South and NEC.

ESPN’s Media Day Programming – TV Schedule