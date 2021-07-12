ESPN Preps for 2021 College Football Season with Comprehensive Coverage of Conference Media Days

Amanda Brooks 10 hours ago

  • More than 100 hours of programming across 16 conferences, starting Wed., July 14

ESPN’s extensive programming surrounding the 2021 college football campaign begins with coverage of conference media days and kickoff events over the coming weeks, including the return of College Football Live.

Kicking off on Wednesday, July 14, ESPN will have more than 100 hours of programming covering 16 conferences, including live, on-site commentary from on-air personalities across ESPN networks from ACC Football Kickoff, Big 12 Media Days Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions, SWAC Media Day, Sun Belt Media Day and the American’s Media Day.

College Football Live, SportsCenter Carry Kickoff Coverage
ESPN’s daily college football studio show, College Football Live, will highlight comments and news from college football media day events. The show will air on Wednesday and Thursday, July 14-15, as well as Monday – Friday, July 19-23. Additionally, College Football Live will break down Pac-12 Media Days on July 26-27 and highlight American Media Day on August 3-4. SportsCenter will also carry highlights of conference media days throughout the month.

SEC Network
SEC Network’s coverage of 2021 SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions boasts 46 hours of original programming from Birmingham, the most in the network’s history. SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show will showcase wall-to-wall coverage of “talking season.” For more details, please click here.

ACC Network
ACC Network will be on site in Charlotte at ACC Football Kickoff for the first time, with live studio programming from Charlotte on July 21 and 22. On-air personalities from Packer and Durham, The Huddle and more will provide preseason news and storylines from the Queen City. For more details, please click here.

Longhorn Network
Heading into its 10th anniversary, Longhorn Network will continue its comprehensive programming surrounding Big 12 Media Days. On July 14 and 15, host Lowell Galindo and analyst Fozzy Whittaker will be live from the LHN studios in Austin, while reporter Alex Loeb will be live on-site in Arlington. Coverage on LHN starts at 11:30 a.m. both days.

ESPN+
ESPN+ will stream live and on-demand coverage of Big 12 Media Days, along with many other conferences, including the American, Conference USA, Southland, SoCon, Big Sky, Big South and NEC.

ESPN’s Media Day Programming – TV Schedule

Date Time (ET) Conference Network
Wed, Jul 14 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Big 12 ESPNU/Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Big 12 Longhorn Network
Thu, Jul 15 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Big 12 ESPNU/Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Big 12 Longhorn Network
Mon, Jul 19 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. SEC SEC Network
Tue, Jul 20 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. SEC SEC Network
  11 a.m. – 3 p.m. SWAC ESPN3
  11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. MAC ESPN3
Wed, Jul 21 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. SEC SEC Network
  9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ACC ACC Network
  1 – 3 p.m. C-USA – East Division ESPN+
Thu, Jul 22 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. SEC SEC Network
  9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ACC ACC Network
  10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sun Belt ESPN+
  11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Southland ESPN+
  1 – 3 p.m. C-USA – West Division ESPN+
  2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Sun Belt ESPN+
  3 – 7 p.m. SEC SEC Network
Mon, Jul 26 On Demand SoCon ESPN+
  Noon – 5:30 p.m. Big Sky ESPN+
Tue, Jul 27 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. Big South ESPN+
Tue, Aug 3 11 a.m. NEC ESPN+
  7 – 9 p.m. American Media Day
Pregame Show		 ESPN+
Wed, Aug 4 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. American ESPN+
  1:30 – 4:30 p.m. American ESPN+

 

Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Communications Manager for college football and SEC Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan.
