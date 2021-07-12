ESPN Presents AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2021 Live on ESPN, July 14

Game Tips-Off at 7 p.m. ET

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe on the Call

ESPN will televise the 17th AT&T WNBA All-Star Game live on Wednesday, July 14, at 7 p.m. ET from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. This year’s game will see the WNBA’s top talent on display in a matchup of the WNBA All-Stars and the USA Basketball Women’s National Team. Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe will be on the call.

AT&T and Google have come on board to sponsor the WNBA All-Star Game on ESPN. AT&T will give fans one of the best seats in the house with the 5G powered AT&T 5G Courtside Cam. Fans can find the unique camera angel and special coverage of the game throughout the telecast and on ESPN’s Twitter. Google will present “Most Searched,” an in-game feature showing the audience what WNBA fans are searching for on Google, during the telecast and on ESPN’s WNBA Hoop Streams.

Halftime will feature the MTN Dew 3-Pt Contest hosted by Ruocco with analysts LaChina Robinson and Las Vegas Aces forward Angel McCoughtry. The contest will feature Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley, who won the event in 2018 and 2017, Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, Seattle Storm guard Jewell Lloyd and New York Liberty guard Sami Whitcomb.

ESPN will showcase its elite level of access throughout the game, complemented by 15 cameras, mic’d players and from-the-bench, in-game interviews. WNBA legends Lisa Leslie and Tina Thompson will co-head coach Team WNBA and will be mic’d for the entire game.

The telecast will also highlight the WNBA’s tribute to the gold-medal winning 1996 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team. The tribute is part of the league’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Rosters for Team WNBA and Team USA are as follows:

TEAM WNBA TEAM USA DeWanna Bonner Ariel Atkins Liz Cambage Sue Bird Kahleah Copper Tina Charles Derica Hamby Napheesa Collier Brionna Jones Skylar Diggins-Smith Jonquel Jones Sylvia Fowles Betnijah Laney Chelsea Gray Arike Ogunbowale Brittney Griner Candace Parker Jewell Loyd Satou Sabally Breanna Stewart Courtney Vandersloot Diana Taurasi Courtney Williams A’ja Wilson

