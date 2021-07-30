ESPN Set for TBT 2021 Championship Week July 31 – August 3

One Million Dollar Winner-Take All Championship Airs August 3, in Primetime on ESPN

Quarterfinal, Semifinal and Championship Games to Air on ESPN or ESPN2

ESPN College Basketball Analysts Jordan Cornette and Seth Greenberg Lead TBT 2021 Championship Week Commentator Team

33-Point Contest Set for Sunday, Aug. 1 on ESPN

ESPN networks will televise The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Championship Week, July 31 – August 3, live from University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio. The single-elimination tournament, featuring top professional, college alumni and international basketball players, will crown the winner-take-all one million dollar champion Tuesday, Aug. 3 in primetime (9 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Two teams from each Regional advanced to Championship Week which begins Saturday, July 31 with the quarterfinals at noon and 2 p.m. on ESPN, and 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on ESPN2. The semifinals are set for Sunday, Aug. 1 at noon and 2:30 p.m. on ESPN, followed by the title game on Tuesday.

TBT will also debut its 33-Point Contest™ featuring contestants squaring off in a single-elimination bracket format, to see who can hit 11 three-pointers first, totaling 33 points. The event will air on ESPN between the semifinal games on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m.

Teams Participating in Championship Week

AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni): The AfterShocks got a boost from their home crowd to advance to Championship Week. AfterShocks is led by former Wichita State greats Conner Frankamp, Toure’ Murray, Markis McDuffie and Tekele Cotton.

Blue Collar U (Buffalo alumni): Experienced players Jeremy Harris, Nick Perkins and C.J. Massinburg pace this collection of Buffalo stars.

Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse alumni): Former first-round picks and Syracuse greats Chris McCullough and Malachi Richardson look to deliver Boeheim’s Army its first championship in seven appearances in the event.

Florida TNT: The best from the Sunshine State is spotlighted by former first-round pick Dominique Jones, Florida’s Kenny Boynton, and Ole Miss’s Chris Warren.

Golden Eagles (Marquette alumni): The Golden Eagles look to become just the second team in TBT history to go back-to-back with many returnees from last year’s championship squad, including Travis Diener, Dwight Buycks and Jamil Wilson.

Sideline Cancer: Sideline Cancer was a 2020 finalist and reached the Wichita Regional final in 2019 before losing to the Golden Eagles in both games. Seeking its first title, Sideline Cancer is led by dynamic scorer and Central Michigan alum Marcus Keene.

Team 23: Team 23 features former NBA players Walter Lemon, Jr., Eric Griffin and Daniel Ochefu.

The Money Team: The Money Team, made up of former NBA players Jonathon Simmons, Xavier Munford and Malcolm Thomas, overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat Carmen’s Crew in the third round to advance to Championship Week.

Championship Week Commentators

ESPN college basketball analysts Jordan Cornette, and Seth Greenberg headline the commentator teams for Championship Week. Along with Cornette and Greenberg, Eric Collins and Bob Rathbun will call play-by-play, and Jen Hale and Angel Gray will serve as the sideline reporters in Dayton.

Championship Week – Saturday, July 31 – Tuesday, August 3

University of Dayton Arena