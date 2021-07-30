ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: First Place New York Mets Host World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers on August 15

ESPN today announced its game selection for the August 15 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. The World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will visit the first place New York Mets and Pete Alonso in ESPN’s exclusive, national game of the week. The Mets and the Dodgers were both active leading into the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline. For more information, visit ESPN.com: MLB Trade Deadline.

The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary from Citi Field at 7 p.m. ET. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede the game at 6 p.m., hosted by Karl Ravech with analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available over the airwaves on ESPN Radio, in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, and can be streamed on the ESPN App.

On Deck:

The August 8 edition of Sunday Night Baseball will air exclusively on ABC for the first time in the franchise’s 32-season history. The game will pit the North Siders against the South Siders as the Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox at historic Wrigley Field.

