ESPN Unveils Sponsors and Virtual X Fest for X Games 2021

X Games 2021 returns to Southern California July 14 – 18 with returning official sponsors Monster Energy, Pacifico® Beer*, GEICO and Wendy’s.

Sponsors will have a prominent media presence during X Games telecasts as well as livestreaming across X Games social media platforms . Also, elements featured as part of sponsor packages include signage across all event competitions, virtual X Fest activations, content creation and rights to the official marks and logos.

New to the summer event will be a virtual sponsor experience, bringing the excitement of X Games to fans at home. The immersive, interactive environment gives fans the opportunity to customize their own avatar, explore the boardwalk filled with virtual sponsor experiences, watch live X Games competitions and win prizes. Experiences inside the virtual X Fest will include a custom X Games shop, interactive skate and BMX courses and an all-new ‘Story Mode’ where fans will have a chance to complete a mission to earn more chances to win prizes. Fans can pre-register at XGames.com/XFest.

All X Games competitions will be streamed live July 14 – 18 via the @XGames YouTube, Facebook, Tik Tok and Twitter pages, as well as the ESPN App. More than 15 hours of the best X Games 2021 competitions will air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN2 throughout the weekend. Extensive coverage will also be featured across XGames.com, in addition to behind-the-scenes, athlete-curated and complementary content on @XGames Instagram, Snapchat and more. X Games content will also be presented across the globe through international syndication partners.

Additional information on all X Games 2021 events is available on XGames.com for fans or on ESPNPressRoom.com for media only.

