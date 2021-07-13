GEICO Summer Series Continues with Coverage of Nike EYBL Championships and the GIECO Baseball City Series Live on ESPNU

Expanded Coverage of Championships at Nike Peach Jam (Boys) and Nike Nationals (Girls), July 24-25

Third Annual GEICO Baseball City Series to Take Place in Milwaukee, August 4-7

ESPN continues its coverage of the GEICO Summer Series with the Nike EYBL Championships (July 24-25) and the GIECO Baseball City Series (August 4-7) live on ESPNU.

ESPN will expand their live national coverage of elite youth sports with six games from the EYBL Championship at Peach Jam (Boys) and Nike Nationals (Girls) from North Augusta, S.C.

The Boys 17U semifinal games will take place Saturday, July 24, with Boys 16U, Girls 16U, Girls 17U and Boys 17U championship games taking place Sunday, July 25. All games will be televised on ESPNU.

2021 Nike EYBL Championships Television Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, July 24 5 p.m. Boys 17U Semifinals No. 1 ESPNU 7 p.m. Boys 17U Semifinals No. 2 ESPNU Sun, July 25 Noon Girls 16U Championship Game ESPNU 2 p.m. Boys 16U Championship Game ESPNU 4 p.m. Girls 17U Championship Game ESPNU 6 p.m. Boys 17U Championship Game ESPNU

The third annual GEICO Baseball City Series tournament features six elite 17U club baseball teams from around the nation including: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Virginia, Wisconsin and Louisiana. The six teams will play eleven total games over four days, including nine pool-play games taking place Wednesday – Friday, August 4-6. Pool-play games will determine the championship and third-place games that will air live on ESPNU, Saturday, Aug. 7.

2021 GEICO Baseball City Series Television Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, Aug 7 11 a.m. Third-Place Game ESPNU 2 p.m. GEICO City Series Championship Game ESPNU

All games will be played at Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) – Raiders Stadium in Glendale, Wis. Further event details and full game schedule can be found geicocityseries.com

Tournament Participants Alumni information:

Hitters Baseball (Wisconsin)

More than 200 D1 commitments and more than 80 drafted players

11 former Hitters have made it to Major League Baseball, with 23 alumni currently playing professional baseball and seven currently in MLB

Team Elite (Georgia)

More than1,600 college commitments

181 players drafted with 15 alumni having made MLB debuts

Sparks (Illinois) – 2020 GEICO City Series Runner-up

Currently nine alumni with Major League service time

46 MLB draft picks since 2007

Canes (Virginia)

Over 500 players committed to D1 schools in 14 years

More than 250 picks in the MLB Draft since 2008

Bulls (Indiana) – 2020 GEICO City Series Defending Champ

24 MLB Alumni and 17 Minor League Baseball Alumni

39 D1 commits between the 2021-23 graduates

Knights (Louisiana)

295 players signed with 94 different colleges over the last five years

62 alumni drafted since 2008 with two making MLB debuts

Who’s Next:

For in-depth coverage of the GEICO Summer Series, including highlights and exclusive behind the scenes content, follow @whosnexths on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

