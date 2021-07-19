John Swofford: Building A Legacy to Debut Tuesday, July 20

The life and career of ACC Commissioner John Swofford will be chronicled with John Swofford: Building A Legacy, the story of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s longest tenured commissioner. The one-hour documentary, produced in partnership with Raycom Sports, will air exclusively on ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, on Tuesday, July 20, at 7 p.m. ET.

ACC Network’s Wes Durham sat down with Swofford at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the birthplace of the ACC, to reflect on his journey from North Wilkesboro, N.C., to ACC Commissioner, and his overall influence on college athletics.

John Swofford: Building A Legacy will feature:

A trip to North Wilkesboro, N.C., where Swofford’s passion for athletics began

Swofford’s playing and administrative career at North Carolina and tenure as ACC Commissioner

A discussion on conference realignment and expansion

A glimpse at Swofford’s next chapter and his thoughts on the future of college athletics

Interviews with several notable administrators and coaches from across college athletics

Swofford retired on January 31, 2021 after guiding the ACC to unprecedented stability, success and growth, expanding from nine to 15 members spanning the entire eastern seaboard. Under his leadership, the ACC Football Championship Game was created as well as a partnership with ESPN to launch ACC Network in August 2019.

